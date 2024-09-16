Losing to grappling & wrestling in a 5 rounder

I agree grappling and wrestling can be boring and cheap asf, imo the longer the fight, the more legit MMA display it is imo.

In a 3 rounders, you see fighters resort to wrestling to steal a round. It's feels cheap more often than not and doesn't really reflect the balance of the fight.

In a 5 rounder, if you get dominated by wrestling for most of the fight, then that's just on you. Every round starts on the feet and that gives the striker plenty of opportunities and seconds chances.

You people like to talk about "a real fight". If the fight was even longer than 5 rounds (closer to a real fight) or/and the fighters didn't get separated and stood up every 5 minutes, eventually the dominant fighter using wrestling would wear down the striker to the point he could do whatever he wanted to him.
 
Yeah, Sean literally looked lost in the grappling exchanges. Merab is a super high level wrestler with insane cardio, but O'Malley really looked like he had no clue on how to post, spread his base, against the fence, scramble, etc...

It looked like he thought his footwork was going to prevent him from being grappled to begin with, along with maybe thinking he'd spark Merab out before getting grappled fucked.

He definitely needs a ton of improvement in his TDD and getting back to his feet if he wants to sniff the belt again.
 
