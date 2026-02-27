Scerpi
LAFD Fire Fighters testified on the cover up of negligence and fraud by the City of LA and LAFD Leadership concerning the origins of the Palisades Fire. Firefighters onsite after the Lachman Fire reported it wasn't completely put out, but were directed by Leadership to vacate the site.
Combined with incompetent water supply mismanagement and high winds, leading massive destruction of an entire subdivision and loss of lives.
Residents have brought lawsuits against the City and the Firefighters were brought in to testify. A Federal Judge has now authorized the lawsuit to proceed, paving the way to discovery and records/dispositions to be unsealed.
In the aftermath, communications, dispositions and records were buried while the City tried to blame on the fire elsewhere and downplay incompetence and gross negligence. Dispositions by LAFD employees were sealed and kept from public record. Karen Bass fired LAFD Kristin Crowley, who has also filed a lawsuit
The LA Times reported earlier this month that Karen Bass had tried to cover up the City's role in the fire.
Civil Lawsuits are one thing... Criminal charges should come next
LA firefighter says Lachman Fire was still smoldering when crews were ordered to leave
PACIFIC PALISADES, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles firefighter says the Lachman Fire was still smoldering when crews were ordered to leave, days before embers reignited into the deadly Palisades Fire, according to newly released deposition testimony.
Scott Pike, a 23-year veteran of the Los Angeles Fire Department, testified last month as part of a lawsuit filed by 3,000 Palisades Fire victims against the city and the state.
Pike said he saw at least five areas that were still smoking and extremely hot.
"I saw light smoke on the ground," he said. "I saw branches that were smoking still. I could smell smoke, and there were ... for what I would say ... I would say several smokers."
Pike said some of the hot spots were intense enough that he hesitated to touch them, even with gloves.
"I could feel the heat coming off of it, and I didn't even want to use my gloved hand because it was hot," he said. "So I just kicked it with my boot to kind of expose it and there was like red hot, like, coals, what I believe to be the base of a bush or branches that was still smoldering, and I even heard crackling."
Pike testified that he reported what he found to other firefighters and a captain but felt his concerns were dismissed.
He also said he was never interviewed for the city's after-action report on the Palisades Fire.
Los Angeles Fire Department leadership has maintained that flames were out at the site of the Lachman Fire.
Pike said the devastation that followed weighs heavily on him.
"I saw something, I said something and to my best ability, I felt like we could have done more," he said.
Previous depositions were ordered to be unsealed, confirming the Whistleblower's claims
BREAKING: Newly declassified LAFD depositions reveal firefighters were told by State Park employees they would take over patrol of the Lachman Fire for potential rekindles in the days ahead.
Days later the Lachman Fire would become what we know as the deadly Palisades Fire. In testimony, a State Parks employee later admitted he never returned to check the burn area.
$10B lawsuit targets LA over 'epic failures' in Palisades Fire
https://www.smartcitiesdive.com/news/10b-lawsuit-targets-la-over-epic-failures-in-palisades-fire/753213/
- A $10 billion class action lawsuit filed July 7 accuses the city of Los Angeles and five government entities of negligence and mismanagement of public lands and utilities that led to the outbreak of the Palisades Fire.
- The lawsuit accuses the government of “failures of epic proportions,” claiming its inability to provide water and power during the fire and “negligence” in maintaining public lands caused, exacerbated and fomented the fire.
Bass directed watering down of Palisades fire after-action report, sources say
Bass directed watering down of Palisades fire after-action report, sources say
One Bass confidant told a source that 'the mayor didn’t tell the truth when she said she had nothing to do with changing the report.'
www.latimes.com
