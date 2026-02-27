$10B lawsuit targets LA over ‘epic failures’ in Palisades Fire​

A $10 billion class action lawsuit filed July 7 accuses the city of Los Angeles and five government entities of negligence and mismanagement of public lands and utilities that led to the outbreak of the Palisades Fire.

The lawsuit accuses the government of “failures of epic proportions,” claiming its inability to provide water and power during the fire and “negligence” in maintaining public lands caused, exacerbated and fomented the fire.

Bass directed watering down of Palisades fire after-action report, sources say One Bass confidant told a source that 'the mayor didn’t tell the truth when she said she had nothing to do with changing the report.'

LA firefighter says Lachman Fire was still smoldering when crews were ordered to leave Scott Pike, a 23-year veteran of the LAFD, testified last month as part of a lawsuit filed by 3,000 Palisades Fire victims against the city and the state.

LAFD Fire Fighters testified on the cover up of negligence and fraud by the City of LA and LAFD Leadership concerning the origins of the Palisades Fire. Firefighters onsite after the Lachman Fire reported it wasn't completely put out, but were directed by Leadership to vacate the site.Combined with incompetent water supply mismanagement and high winds, leading massive destruction of an entire subdivision and loss of lives.Residents have brought lawsuits against the City and the Firefighters were brought in to testify. A Federal Judge has now authorized the lawsuit to proceed, paving the way to discovery and records/dispositions to be unsealed.Class action and amended complaints accuse city and state agencies of negligence, mismanagement and cover-up in the January fire.In the aftermath, communications, dispositions and records were buried while the City tried to blame on the fire elsewhere and downplay incompetence and gross negligence. Dispositions by LAFD employees were sealed and kept from public record. Karen Bass fired LAFD Kristin Crowley, who has also filed a lawsuitThe LA Times reported earlier this month that Karen Bass had tried to cover up the City's role in the fire.Civil Lawsuits are one thing... Criminal charges should come nextLA firefighter says Lachman Fire was still smoldering when crews were ordered to leavePrevious depositions were ordered to be unsealed, confirming the Whistleblower's claims