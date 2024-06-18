  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Social Los Angeles schools to consider ban on smartphones

LeonardoBjj

LeonardoBjj

Professional Wrestler
@Black
Joined
Jan 17, 2010
Messages
5,416
Reaction score
6,628
By Daniel Trotta
June 18, 20247:19 AM

June 18 (Reuters) - The Los Angeles Unified School District on Tuesday will consider banning smartphones for its 429,000 students in an attempt to insulate a generation of kids from distractions and social media that undermine learning and hurt mental health.

The proposal was being formulated before U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy on Monday called for a warning label, opens new tab on social media platforms, akin to those on cigarette packages, due to what he considers a mental health emergency.

MV5BMTgwNjUxMTgyOV5BMl5BanBnXkFtZTgwMzI4OTQ1MjE@._V1_.jpg

The board of the second-largest school district in the United States is scheduled to vote on a proposal to within 120 days develop a policy that would prohibit student use of cellphones and social media platforms and be in place by January 2025.

The L.A. schools will consider whether phones should be stored in pouches or lockers during school hours, according to the meeting's agenda, opens new tab, and what exceptions should be made for students with learning or physical disabilities.

Nick Melvoin, a board member and former middle school teacher who proposed the resolution, said cell phones were already a problem when he left the classroom in 2011, and since then the constant texting and liking has grown far worse.

"It's a moment whose time has come. When I talk to teachers and administrators and parents, it's one of the number one concerns," said Melvoin.

If approved, Los Angeles would join a number of smaller school districts to ban access to phones or social media. Florida, with some 2.8 million public school students, last year passed a law requiring school districts to prevent student access to social media. Several other states have introduced similar legislation.
MV5BMTY3ZTZmMDctMWJkOC00OGFiLWE3M2EtNzE0MDdkMGYzODU5XkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyMTIyMTQzODM2._V1_.jpg

While the research on mental health risks remains incomplete, the surgeon general said the emergency was so apparent as to demand action.

He cited a JAMA study, opens new tab showing adolescents who spend more than three hours a day on social media may be at heightened risk of mental illness, while also referring to a Gallup poll, opens new tab showing the average teen spends 4.8 hours per day on social media.

The L.A. school district cited other evidence that cellphone addiction was linked to soaring rates of anxiety and cyberbullying.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/los-angeles-schools-consider-ban-smartphones-2024-06-18/
 
Poon Goon said:
I did my schooling in an era without everyone having phones in their faces 24/7 so I don't understand how this hasn't already been the policy in all schools for at least the last decade.
Click to expand...
- When i was in school, the fones were the size of bricks. And didnt even have games on them i think.

When i got to university, theres people that spend marjority of tinme looking at their phones. I thought was extremely rude to the teachers, but one teacher of mine, said he already knew tyhe subjects, should be people interest o learn, after alll they're were paying.

Now in martial arts, we dont have people glued at their phones, but a decade ago, when a trained with a douche, he spend all the time talking on the phone!
 
During school hours they 100% should ban it.

You need nothing on your phone when you're at school. Focus on school and the people around you. That is real life. Not social media and youtube.
 
No mention about ChatGPT?

No mention of the apps where students can take a photo of a math problem or a question within any subject, and the answer is given to the student in less than three seconds?
 
See Cali, you don't have to be crazy. This is a good proposal.
 
HereticBD said:
See Cali, you don't have to be crazy. This is a good proposal.
Click to expand...
Hell yeah...I don't see how anyone could argue against this proposal and its one we can all agree on.
 
USA!USA! said:
During school hours they 100% should ban it.

You need nothing on your phone when you're at school. Focus on school and the people around you. That is real life. Not social media and youtube.
Click to expand...
SMH
We finally have that calculator in our pocket that our teachers swore we would never have and now the parents want to take them away. Kids cant win.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

E
Economy The collapse of downtown Los Angeles
7 8 9
Replies
162
Views
5K
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
G
Social California Senate just banned schools from notifying parents if their child changes their gender identity or pronouns
2
Replies
29
Views
453
oldshadow
oldshadow

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,649
Messages
55,709,395
Members
174,907
Latest member
lookatmyopinion

Share this page

Back
Top