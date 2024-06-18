Poon Goon said: I did my schooling in an era without everyone having phones in their faces 24/7 so I don't understand how this hasn't already been the policy in all schools for at least the last decade. Click to expand...

- When i was in school, the fones were the size of bricks. And didnt even have games on them i think.When i got to university, theres people that spend marjority of tinme looking at their phones. I thought was extremely rude to the teachers, but one teacher of mine, said he already knew tyhe subjects, should be people interest o learn, after alll they're were paying.Now in martial arts, we dont have people glued at their phones, but a decade ago, when a trained with a douche, he spend all the time talking on the phone!