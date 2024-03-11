Yoel Bromero
Can fuck off. Napoleon too, fuck you. All these new pop up ads on here make it super frustrating to use but that L'Oreal one is fucking brutal.
Can't even read the god damned text on a text based forum because ads just constantly cover it, its gay as fuck.
I'm going outside to shake my fist at the clouds. Stoopid fuckin nonsense.
