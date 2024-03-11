L'Oreal

Yoel Bromero

Yoel Bromero

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Sep 16, 2015
Messages
3,330
Reaction score
3,328
Can fuck off. Napoleon too, fuck you. All these new pop up ads on here make it super frustrating to use but that L'Oreal one is fucking brutal.

Can't even read the god damned text on a text based forum because ads just constantly cover it, its gay as fuck.

I'm going outside to shake my fist at the clouds. Stoopid fuckin nonsense.
 
Boomer thread. Why are you using the Internet without an adblock?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,746
Messages
55,233,075
Members
174,693
Latest member
durfeeb

Share this page

Back
Top