Lopez-Abe, Kholmatov-Ford Featherweight Title Fight Doubleheader Set For March 2 On ESPN

www.boxingscene.com

Lopez-Abe, Kholmatov-Ford Featherweight Title Fight Doubleheader Set For March 2 On ESPN

A featherweight doubleheader is in store for the first quarter of the new year. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the IBF and WBA featherweight titles will be at stake in separate bouts as part of a March 2 ESPN telecast. Luis Alberto Lopez will attempt the third defense of his IBF belt versus...
www.boxingscene.com

BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the IBF and WBA featherweight titles will be at stake in separate bouts as part of a March 2 ESPN telecast. Luis Alberto Lopez will attempt the third defense of his IBF belt versus mandatory challenger Reiya Abe, while Otabek Kholmatov and Raymond Ford vie for the now vacant WBA strap.
 
Lopez KOs Abe mid to late rounds and Ford will outbox Kholmatov.
 
Stoked about Brian Norman vs Bocachica. Norman hasn't impressed me at all, and Bocachica is a perfect test. Two asshole dads in the corner too!
 
I'm curious to see the Ford/Kholmatov fight. Both guys seem to have talent, and I think while Kholmatov still has some of the Uzbek ammy flaws, he doesn't have the same degree of weakness on the inside, and that might be enough for him to be a problem for Ford. It's a real 50-50 and I don't want to call it
 
