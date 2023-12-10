Lopez-Abe, Kholmatov-Ford Featherweight Title Fight Doubleheader Set For March 2 On ESPN
BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the IBF and WBA featherweight titles will be at stake in separate bouts as part of a March 2 ESPN telecast. Luis Alberto Lopez will attempt the third defense of his IBF belt versus mandatory challenger Reiya Abe, while Otabek Kholmatov and Raymond Ford vie for the now vacant WBA strap.