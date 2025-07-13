Rumored Looks like we're trending towards Lewis being Aspinall's 1st title defence

Broadcast mentioned Tom's name, DC was playing matchmaker & panted the seed ...
Trump just called Dana to talk to Derrick literally after the fight, so Dana will probably make that matchup

Makes sense due to Lewis being popular & exciting, won 3 of 4 via KOs, sticks out waaay more than everybody in the HW, BUT we all know how Derrick perform in title fights...

Or Maybe Derrick could be the one half to headline UFC White House?






"President Trump Needs To Pardon Me So I Can Fight At White House!'"
 
Last edited:
I wouldnt be that sutprised tbh.

Only Jailton deserves it more right now and sounds like he is fighting Volkov. Gane is coming off a robbery win, no one gives a shit about Cortes Acosta who is fighting Pav anyway.
 
kind of a pointless fight but their options at HW are slim. granted they haven't fought yet but lewis isn't in aspinall's league. might as well do it though and get it over with.
 
At least it's someone Tom hasn't defeated yet.
 
You must get a kick watching a guy strip his trunks and throw them into the crowd.
If that's the criteria for getting a title shot, then for sure Lewis deserves it.
I thought you needed to earn title shots, not win by questionable stoppage of an unranked opponent.
 
Tatra said:
I can see Lewis catching him.
Click to expand...
Possible but doubtful. People forget Lewis was KO'd years ago by Mitrione and Shawn Jordan. He was later KO'd by old, past-prime versions of Hunt and JDS and several others. He doesn't have a great chin, especially at age 40. Odds are Aspinall lands the first big punch. He's also more likely to eat a hard shot and survive than Lewis is. Tom did that against Pavlovich.
 
Lewis has always been atrocious. Yet it would be hilarious to see him take gane s spot, who has done nothing to deserve a new title shot
 
That sounds like a great match up. I'm sure all of Aspinall's fans would be really excited to see such a legendary fight. Aspinall will be well on his way to GOAT status with a win like that on his resume.
 
