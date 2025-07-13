Black Leprechaun
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Apr 2, 2020
- Messages
- 721
- Reaction score
- 4,063
Broadcast mentioned Tom's name, DC was playing matchmaker & panted the seed ...
Trump just called Dana to talk to Derrick literally after the fight, so Dana will probably make that matchup
Makes sense due to Lewis being popular & exciting, won 3 of 4 via KOs, sticks out waaay more than everybody in the HW, BUT we all know how Derrick perform in title fights...
Or Maybe Derrick could be the one half to headline UFC White House?
"President Trump Needs To Pardon Me So I Can Fight At White House!'"
Trump just called Dana to talk to Derrick literally after the fight, so Dana will probably make that matchup
Makes sense due to Lewis being popular & exciting, won 3 of 4 via KOs, sticks out waaay more than everybody in the HW, BUT we all know how Derrick perform in title fights...
Or Maybe Derrick could be the one half to headline UFC White House?
"President Trump Needs To Pardon Me So I Can Fight At White House!'"
Last edited: