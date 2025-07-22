ExitLUPin
Ank and Alex are running it back
Jiri is fighting Rountree
Jamahal and Rakic are on 3 fight losing streaks and haven't won in years
Ulberg just beat Jan
This has to be the fight for both. There is literally no one else for either.
Only question now is assuming there isn't a trilogy for Ank and Alex, who gets the next shot between Jiri Rountree winner and Ulberg Reyes winner? It would make more sense if Alex won and they had a trilogy and winner of Jiri Rountree and Ulberg Reyes fought each other for the next shot.
