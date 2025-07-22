  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Rumored Looks like Ulberg is gonna fight Reyes next

Ank and Alex are running it back

Jiri is fighting Rountree

Jamahal and Rakic are on 3 fight losing streaks and haven't won in years

Ulberg just beat Jan

This has to be the fight for both. There is literally no one else for either.

Only question now is assuming there isn't a trilogy for Ank and Alex, who gets the next shot between Jiri Rountree winner and Ulberg Reyes winner? It would make more sense if Alex won and they had a trilogy and winner of Jiri Rountree and Ulberg Reyes fought each other for the next shot.
 
Hopefully Dominick “Smokey” Heyes knocks out Nulberg if this fight happens
 
Either eliminates Ulberg from the title mix or puts Reyes in the title mix.
 
Still salty over the Jan robbery.
 
