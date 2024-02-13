Looks like tech industry is no longer a place for stable employment

news.crunchbase.com

Tech Layoffs: US Companies With Job Cuts In and 2023 and 2024

Tech layoffs: More than 300,000 workers at US-based tech companies have been laid off in mass job cuts since the start of 2022, with the cuts continuing in 2024.
news.crunchbase.com news.crunchbase.com

Tech industry such as IT was regarded as the most safest bet. Well, no longer it seems. A lot of companies shedding jobs. Gaming industry the same. What is going on people.

Link above got list of all tech companies with recent layoffs and numbers.

Thoughts?
 
IT job in a non IT company is stable.
Gaming is always hiring and laying off, just much larger scale of layoffs this year.
 
Best Buy Geek Squad is always hiring

Von-in-Geekmobile-thegem-blog-default-large.jpg
 
Meanwhile, we've been trying to find a plumber at work for 15 years and can't find one.
 
