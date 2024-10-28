Looks like Pereira's time may be over soon

SSgt Dickweed
The Hollywood curse is undefeated.
UFC Champ Alex Pereira in Talks to Play Villain in Adam Wingard Action Thriller ‘Onslaught’
It's been nice knowing you champ. Too bad you'll get KO'd soon.
