BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2020
- Messages
- 9,726
- Reaction score
- 30,195
Who are those fellas?But with the proper filters, he looks like this
View attachment 1027416
Ah, you're new here 15 years ago that picture was pretty famous on these boards.
Pic is out of the OP, but you’re gonna tell me those guys are Sherdoggers? LmaoIt's a Sherdog classic thread bro. The OP got absolutely ripped for putting that image on here in that thread lol
Ah, you're new here 15 years ago that picture was pretty famous on these boards.
No idea who they are. Just some random Jersey Shore wannabe's I think.
No, I am not telling you that....you’re gonna tell me those guys are Sherdoggers? Lmao
It's a Sherdog classic thread bro. The OP got absolutely ripped for putting that image on here in that thread lol
Ah, you're new here 15 years ago that picture was pretty famous on these boards.
No idea who they are. Just some random Jersey Shore wannabe's I think.