Media Looks like Drew Dober had a rough weight cut

Who takes the win tomorrow?

He can just stop the punches with Magnum ;)

if his eyes didn't look like he's been crying he would look like every bad guy from every sports movie ever
 
Funny how you have to hit “peak misery” the day before you are expected to hit “peak performance”

And the misery is a week-long event most times

Respect to the competitors who thrive with minimal cutting
 
TCE said:
It's a Sherdog classic thread bro. The OP got absolutely ripped for putting that image on here in that thread lol

Pic of me and mah boys up in Jersey

Just hanging out right before UFC 56
Pic is out of the OP, but you’re gonna tell me those guys are Sherdoggers? Lmao
SeattleFightFan said:
Ah, you're new here :) 15 years ago that picture was pretty famous on these boards.

No idea who they are. Just some random Jersey Shore wannabe's I think.
BoxerMaurits said:
...you’re gonna tell me those guys are Sherdoggers? Lmao
No, I am not telling you that. It's just a stupid pic of a bunch of stupid guys that was posted here a lot for laughs. Apparently it IS sherdoggers! lol thanks @TCE

But this guy on the left was for a week or two....UberTS was his handle I think. IIRC he dabbled in ammy MMA and ammy bodybuilding. There's a lot of jokes around him over the years.

Cheers.

1706895990618.png
 
He does look rough

But man that's an awesome matchup. I think Dober has too much experience, durability and power. Renato has been looking good though
 
