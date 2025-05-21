Looking for someone to talk to in order to practice English

Hey there,

i'm a German dude, 38 years old, and in about one month I'll start a new job where English is the main language. My English skills aren't bad at all, but actually talking to someone is not something I do frequently. I really like the English language, too, and so why not try to find someone here to talk to?

We could, obviosuly, talk about MMA, but also about Boxing or Kickboxing. I really love video games, too, as well as movies and shit. Politics and everyday stuff? Everything goes... if you are polite. ;)

Are you another foreign speaker, who wants to practice English

or

Are you an English speaker who wants to learn German (prior knowledge neccesary)

or

Just someone who wants to talk with a fellow dogger about stuff?

Whatever the case, if you're interested send me a PM or answer in this thread.
 
You can tell them you learned English from a real Texas Cowboy
 
German trying to learn English? You should take classes

 
