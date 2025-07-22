  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Looking for PS4 recommendations

Hey all. Looking at finishing up my PS4 physical collection and seeking help on titles I may have missed.

Looking for old school style games e.g. Ion Fury, Rad Rodgers, Shovel Knight, Huntdown, Battle Axe, Final Vendetta or spiritual successors like Monster Boy or Bloodstained (Wonder Boy & Castlevania SotN).

If you have any suggestions to look into please share. Ignoring LRG titles due to prices/scalping but list away if you like, hopefully this is helpful for others too. Thank you!
 
