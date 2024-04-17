Looking for easy healthy lunch ideas

JoeyJoeJoeJr

JoeyJoeJoeJr

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Mar 14, 2015
Messages
8,498
Reaction score
5,003
Requirements

No cooking
No carbs
Healthy

This is actually for my girlfriend. She started eating Tuna every day for lunch and I told her that was a bad idea because of the high mercury levels. Unfortunately I don't know a lot about healthy food options, figured some of you probably eat healthy.

Any healthy lunch ideas that are easy to make? What do you guys eat do lunch usually?
 
@Arqueto @lsa @BroRogan @helax

1*TQDoS6FmDY0pXhcCSWdvng.jpeg
 
jeff7b9 said:
I think we need pics of GF

For science and shit.
Click to expand...
I would like to allow it, but kinda afraid.

Joey seems to imagine himself always picking on the young broken ones, I’m guessing they are easier to catch and hold on to.
 
syct23 said:
I would like to allow it, but kinda afraid.

Joey seems to imagine himself always picking on the young broken ones, I’m guessing they are easier to catch and hold on to.
Click to expand...
Easier to force them into the back of the van I suppose.
 
No Carbs at all is tough. I buy Keto bread (647 is brand) so I have a vehicle for the food.
But for No carbs:
Bowl of Chicken breast with G.Hughes sugar free BBQ or Honey Mustard. Sides of veggies or salad can go with everything below.
Chicken Sauages, no bun. Great flavors like Chorizo, Tomato Garlic, Chicken Parm, Mushroom etc.
Rotissere chicken.
Egg WHites and Turkey.
Any kind of meat and veggie Skewer.
Any salad in a bowl-Tuna, Egg, Chicken.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,521
Messages
55,424,053
Members
174,770
Latest member
Trae_Plus

Share this page

Back
Top