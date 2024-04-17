Looking for easy healthy lunch ideas

JoeyJoeJoeJr
Requirements
No cooking
No carbs
Healthy
This is actually for my girlfriend. She started eating Tuna every day for lunch and I told her that was a bad idea because of the high mercury levels. Unfortunately I don't know a lot about healthy food options, figured some of you probably eat healthy.
Any healthy lunch ideas that are easy to make? What do you guys eat do lunch usually?
