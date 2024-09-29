Looking for broccoli knowledge

KBE6EKCTAH_CCP
The thin end of the wedge
@Steel
- Joined
- Jan 25, 2009
- Messages
- 26,449
- Reaction score
- 15,189
IMO broccolis are the ultimate vegetable. Tasty, extremely healthy and easy to prepare, but how can you pimp them? What I did yesterday is I boiled them, emptied the pot, and then basically let them simmer with a bunch of garlic and olive oil.
But NGL that‘s all I have. IDK WTF can be done easily with broccolis. Can broccoli bros help me out here? It needs to be simple and easy.
But NGL that‘s all I have. IDK WTF can be done easily with broccolis. Can broccoli bros help me out here? It needs to be simple and easy.