Looking for broccoli knowledge

IMO broccolis are the ultimate vegetable. Tasty, extremely healthy and easy to prepare, but how can you pimp them? What I did yesterday is I boiled them, emptied the pot, and then basically let them simmer with a bunch of garlic and olive oil.



But NGL that‘s all I have. IDK WTF can be done easily with broccolis. Can broccoli bros help me out here? It needs to be simple and easy.