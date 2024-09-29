Looking for broccoli knowledge

KBE6EKCTAH_CCP

KBE6EKCTAH_CCP

The thin end of the wedge
@Steel
Joined
Jan 25, 2009
Messages
26,449
Reaction score
15,189
IMO broccolis are the ultimate vegetable. Tasty, extremely healthy and easy to prepare, but how can you pimp them? What I did yesterday is I boiled them, emptied the pot, and then basically let them simmer with a bunch of garlic and olive oil.

But NGL that‘s all I have. IDK WTF can be done easily with broccolis. Can broccoli bros help me out here? It needs to be simple and easy.
 
Microwave it.
It actually brings out more vitamins and nutrients out of it.
The easiest, fastest, and possibly most useful way to cook broccoli.
 
KBE6EKCTAH_CCP said:
IMO broccolis are the ultimate vegetable. Tasty, extremely healthy and easy to prepare, but how can you pimp them? What I did yesterday is I boiled them, emptied the pot, and then basically let them simmer with a bunch of garlic and olive oil.

But NGL that‘s all I have. IDK WTF can be done easily with broccolis. Can broccoli bros help me out here? It needs to be simple and easy.
Click to expand...
Steam them or saute them. You can make beef and broccoli hahaha
 
fungi said:
Microwave it.
It actually brings out more vitamins and nutrients out of it.
The easiest, fastest, and possibly most useful way to cook broccoli.
Click to expand...
And don't wash them because you can wash off the nutrients
 
You can just flash it in boiling water for a moment, then you can roast it in the oven, cook it in a pan. Love covering it with cheese or just some light salt and pepper. Goes good in eggs for breakfast too.
 
Dump the broccoli in a wok and add a bit of water to steam it until it's half cooked, then add bacon fat or sausage grease and stir fry it until it's done.
 
Chop it bite sized. Toss in olive oil sprinkle some kosher salt and pepper. on a pan and roast at 400 for 15 minutes. Then while still on the pan sprinkle some real grated Parmesan cheese and roast for another 5.
 
Lots of options. Personally I like them simple. A drizzle of olive oil, salt, pepper, oregano and I bake them in the oven until they're a bit crusty.

You can do them in casseroles or sauté with tomato paste and garlic. A wok with carrots and other vegetables.

Lots of options as I said.
 
Yeah, love broccoli.
I usually throw on some oiive oil, bacon bits & parmesan cheese for toppings.
Had some with KC strip last night.

IMG-1165.jpg
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,400
Messages
56,258,987
Members
175,134
Latest member
Red Lantern

Share this page

Back
Top