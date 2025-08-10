metal7555
Figured I'd ask here, kinda doubt there's any interest.... Anyhoo...
I am taking a 9900x w/ 128gb and setting up various games. Basically, handing free reign to anyone that is interested -- with minor to major experience RUNNING, MODDING, or WORKING on this list of games (or dedicated suggested). If someone has a better idea where I can post this request, by all means inform me. If ya know anyone running a small ass server, wishing they could go bigger -- inform them lol.
I literally mean free reign -- I will install whatever game/slot size requested, and give cpanel access -- y'all mod it, run it, just get 'er active and promote a singular discord for use. Stupid simple, almost? -- If you have any interest in this project, just let me know. This is a working "rough" idea of games.... Basically a small kick-off of a gaming community.
7 Days to Die -- Arma Reforger -- SCUM -- Conan Exiles -- Minecraft(s) -- Project Zomboid -- Counter-Strike 2 -- Rust -- DayZ -- Palworld -- Terraria -- ARK/either -- Hell Let Loose -- Terraria -- Arma 3 (MODS)
Suggest a game as well
If yer in BF6 -- you will probably never read this. People shittin the bed over an BF game for the first time in 12 years I guess? I have no interest in it as EA are cunts that don't allow dedicated servers lol -- also, it really demonstrates with 3 maps (yeah i know its beta) how people have literally the attention span of a GNAT in 2025....
Anyways, this is a project -- aiming to have several more servers up by both the 15th and 1st. Currently do Arma3/exile/antistasi/minecraft(java)/Zomboid and reforger -- wouldnt rule out doubling up any of them by any means....
