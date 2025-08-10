  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Tech Looking for active admins/devs (full cpanel control to run servers)

Figured I'd ask here, kinda doubt there's any interest.... Anyhoo...

I am taking a 9900x w/ 128gb and setting up various games. Basically, handing free reign to anyone that is interested -- with minor to major experience RUNNING, MODDING, or WORKING on this list of games (or dedicated suggested). If someone has a better idea where I can post this request, by all means inform me. If ya know anyone running a small ass server, wishing they could go bigger -- inform them lol.

I literally mean free reign -- I will install whatever game/slot size requested, and give cpanel access -- y'all mod it, run it, just get 'er active and promote a singular discord for use. Stupid simple, almost? -- If you have any interest in this project, just let me know. This is a working "rough" idea of games.... Basically a small kick-off of a gaming community.

7 Days to Die -- Arma Reforger -- SCUM -- Conan Exiles -- Minecraft(s) -- Project Zomboid -- Counter-Strike 2 -- Rust -- DayZ -- Palworld -- Terraria -- ARK/either -- Hell Let Loose -- Terraria -- Arma 3 (MODS)

Suggest a game as well ;)

If yer in BF6 -- you will probably never read this. People shittin the bed over an BF game for the first time in 12 years I guess? I have no interest in it as EA are cunts that don't allow dedicated servers lol -- also, it really demonstrates with 3 maps (yeah i know its beta) how people have literally the attention span of a GNAT in 2025....

Anyways, this is a project -- aiming to have several more servers up by both the 15th and 1st. Currently do Arma3/exile/antistasi/minecraft(java)/Zomboid and reforger -- wouldnt rule out doubling up any of them by any means....
 
If i had the time i'd be interested.

Valve just made it so CS2's community server browser functionally works in-game now through Steam Overlay. So we'll start to see a slow dispersion of players from Valve official servers onto community servers. For my favorite community server run mode has been MIA since CS2's release that i regularly use for aim training: Aim_DM.
 
Yar -- I mean I'm mainly an a3/exile/anti/reforger/dayz dude...

I'm just posting this here to let people know it's literally a spot on a dedicated rig -- and full cpanel for any requested game and slot size. -- Not exactly an offer you would normally get handed to ya -- it's literally the OPPOSITE of how renting a server works lol.

We already have a small community working on this, but the room for expansion is there. I've run shit on and off since quake 1 on dial up and LAN parties -- If someone said "Yo, here's a 64slot ARMA Reforger -- install and do what you want" at no cost, I'd be all over it (Time permitting)
 
SOMEONE here must know SOMEONE that wouldn't mind a server basically HANDED to them? LoL -- Post in yer discords, gamer buds -- UPDATED OP LIST
 
