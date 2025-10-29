Sherbros help me out.

I have a vivid memory of a B-movie I watched when I was a wee lad.

So it's from 80s or first half of the 90s.

It is about some illegal fighting.

The part I remember is a young boy gets brought to some illegal fighting artena by his patron (uncle? mom's friend? older brother?) who is competing. He assures the boy he'll win and then they'd grab the winnings and he'd drive the boy back home to mom.

He goes to the ring, wearing black karate-style uniform, trousers and a sleeveless shirt, he's barefoot. His opponent is a large imposing white(blond?) man with short hair who beats him up badly and then lifts him by the throat and strangles him to death, with camera showing his dangling feet.

The boy is devastated by his patron's death and is confused and does not know what to do.

That is all I remember.

AI search provided me with a long list ow shitty wrong answers including Glimmer man, The last dragon and even 2011's Warrior.