Looking back at the feud between Koschek and the male nurse Tate..

Word has it that Koscheck is still trying to motorboat GSP's assTate is actually doing well and is the house cutman or something for the UFC…
I see him on every fight card…
Travels the world and seems well respected…
Anyone seen Koschek lately?
I mean gimme a break man lolTate is actually doing well and is the house cutman or something for the UFC…
I see him on every fight card…
Travels the world and seems well respected…
Anyone seen Koschek lately?
Idk man…Tate is doing much better these daysI mean gimme a break man lol
Kos had a successful fight career and retired.
Im sure he'd rather have had been that than a cutman
Idk man…Tate is doing much better these days
What a dumb take…re-evaluate your wit.So if Tate retires, is some guy working as a security guard at the arena doing better than him? lol
Seems like the exact same take youve got.What a dumb take…re-evaluate your wit.
Are you trying to say Tate has a better life than Koscheck now?Tate is actually doing well and is the house cutman or something for the UFC…
I see him on every fight card…
Travels the world and seems well respected…
Anyone seen Koschek lately?
Its really a rather random thread!!!!Are you trying to say Tate has a better life than Koscheck now?
I don't follow either, however your thread made me google Koscheck...and by way of the photos on his instagram it appears he is enjoying life quite well.
Was Bobby Southworth in the background?Are you trying to say Tate has a better life than Koscheck now?
I don't follow either, however your thread made me google Koscheck...and by way of the photos on his instagram it appears he is enjoying life quite well.