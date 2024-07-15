Looking back at the feud between Koschek and the male nurse Tate..

Tate is actually doing well and is the house cutman or something for the UFC…

I see him on every fight card…

Travels the world and seems well respected…


Anyone seen Koschek lately?
 
Word has it that Koscheck is still trying to motorboat GSP's ass

josh-koscheck-gsp.gif
 
I mean gimme a break man lol

Kos had a successful fight career and retired.

Im sure he'd rather have had been that than a cutman
 
Idk man…Tate is doing much better these days
 
From what I remember, Koscheck did real good in the real estate market. The dude made some real money and is not suffering financially whatsoever.

This contest, is ruled a draw.
 
Are you trying to say Tate has a better life than Koscheck now?

I don't follow either, however your thread made me google Koscheck...and by way of the photos on his instagram it appears he is enjoying life quite well.
 
Its really a rather random thread!!!!
 
back when TUF was worth watching. Koschek cemented himself as one of the great minds of MMA in that series, close behind Tito and Bryce Mitchell.
 
Was Bobby Southworth in the background?
 
The BKFC cutman is dating the blonde ring girl (and he’s also a fighter)
Cutmen are on the come up these days
 
1.) Wasn't Kos from a wealthy or connected background?

2.) I recall him being one of the best paid (non champ) fighters of the mid-late 2000s UFC era.

I think he's doing just fine.
 
