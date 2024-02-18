Looking back at Ryan Hall after Topuria's win tonight

BJJ Coffee Drinker
Amateur Fighter
@Brown
- Joined
- Sep 2, 2002
- Messages
- 4,476
- Reaction score
- 231
Everyone was quick to jump on the wagon and shit on Ryan on being one dimensional and was exposed when he lost to Topuria. Even at the time, TOpuria was dangerous and did come from a go BJJ background and showed very good ground skills, with numerous submission finishes.
After flatlining Volkanovski tonight, perhaps the hate on Ryan was too quick and the lost does not look bad at all. Ryan only lacks some attention now because of his inactivity
