Looking back at Ryan Hall after Topuria's win tonight

BJJ Coffee Drinker

BJJ Coffee Drinker

Amateur Fighter
@Brown
Joined
Sep 2, 2002
Messages
4,476
Reaction score
231
Everyone was quick to jump on the wagon and shit on Ryan on being one dimensional and was exposed when he lost to Topuria. Even at the time, TOpuria was dangerous and did come from a go BJJ background and showed very good ground skills, with numerous submission finishes.

After flatlining Volkanovski tonight, perhaps the hate on Ryan was too quick and the lost does not look bad at all. Ryan only lacks some attention now because of his inactivity
 
Unfortunately, we have seen Ryan Hall fight numerous times against different opponents. The disdain people have for his style is warranted and derived from many examples.
 
You can't deny that Ryan Hall is a one trick pony. Some of his fights look ridiculous.
 
It's not that impressive to not lose to many people when you don't fight many people.
 
Ryan never fights, when he starts fighting regularly I'll give more of a shit.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D
How to train a modern MMA fighter:
Replies
6
Views
80
RichardHarrow
RichardHarrow

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,764
Messages
55,103,888
Members
174,606
Latest member
XADAMX25

Share this page

Back
Top