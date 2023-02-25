Lookalikes/doppelganger

Foot stomp to face
Conor looks like Ewan. Funny how they have the same surname, too. They probably swum in the same gene pool:-)

Any other fighters you think have a doppelganger?

ufc-206.jpg
ewan-mcgregor-attends-the-premiere-of-warner-bros-pictures-doctor-sleep-at-westwood-regency.jpg
 
After retiring from the UFC, Rich Franklin embarked on a road trip to Aspen to return a suitcase
rich-franklin---jim-carrey.jpg



Urijah Faber just puts on a wig to compete in the Women's BW division. Doesn't even need to cut weight

BEA27kmCIAA-TvW.jpg:large


Jessica Andrade was about to kill the xenomorph as Private Vazquez, but one of her boobs popped out

aliens-vasquez-2.jpg
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
After retiring from the UFC, Rich Franklin embarked on a road trip to Aspen to return a suitcase
rich-franklin---jim-carrey.jpg



Urijah Faber just puts on a wig to compete in the Women's BW division. Doesn't even need to cut weight

BEA27kmCIAA-TvW.jpg:large
That's a good one, bro. Rich and Jim, he,he.

Like the Faber comment, too. Put a wig on Jim & he could be Faber...
sub-buzz-392-1571160121-1.png
 
Conor will look like this in another 10 years....

thumb_mind-ifi-comb-over-funny-pictures-on-kulfoto-com-bald-guy-49336458.png
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
After retiring from the UFC, Rich Franklin embarked on a road trip to Aspen to return a suitcase
rich-franklin---jim-carrey.jpg



Urijah Faber just puts on a wig to compete in the Women's BW division. Doesn't even need to cut weight

BEA27kmCIAA-TvW.jpg:large


Jessica Andrade was about to kill the xenomorph as Private Vazquez, but one of her boobs popped out

aliens-vasquez-2.jpg
Faber/Carmouche is legendary.
 
