  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Look At My New Pitbull

pit bulls are most common dogs in netherlands. they are strong as fuck though even when they are playing.
 
Congrats, Pete!!! She got herself a good home. Good for you adopting and rescuing her!
 
Did you name her, or are you keeping the shelter name?
 
Good looking dog, when we got our pit from the pound, I was told we were lucky because they almost never adopt them out. I guess I interviewed well that day. She was with us 14 years.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Pliny Pete
My Pitbull Had An Incident This Morning
2 3
Replies
51
Views
1K
Osculater
Osculater

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,479
Messages
56,834,509
Members
175,427
Latest member
camb5256

Share this page

Back
Top