Longtime ONE veteran Reece Mclaren fights Yamato Fujita in UAE Warriors this Friday

UAE Warriors 65: Silva vs Oliveira | MMA Event | Tapology
UAE Warriors 65 takes place Saturday, November 15, 2025 with 14 fights at ADNEC CENTRE AL AIN in Al Ain, UAE. View fight card, video, results, predictions, and news.
www.tapology.com
Mclaren has long been one of my favorite fighters in ONE, and is coming off one of the biggest upsets of 2024 against Jarred Brooks. Would really love to see him get a few wins and close out his career in a bigger show.
Fujita himself has had a wild career, having already fought Tenshin Nasukawa twice, Makoto Shinryu, and Fujita was also responsible for a classic soccer kick knockout: