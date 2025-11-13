Longtime ONE veteran Reece Mclaren fights Yamato Fujita in UAE Warriors this Friday

www.tapology.com

UAE Warriors 65: Silva vs Oliveira | MMA Event | Tapology

UAE Warriors 65 takes place Saturday, November 15, 2025 with 14 fights at ADNEC CENTRE AL AIN in Al Ain, UAE. View fight card, video, results, predictions, and news.
Mclaren has long been one of my favorite fighters in ONE, and is coming off one of the biggest upsets of 2024 against Jarred Brooks. Would really love to see him get a few wins and close out his career in a bigger show.

Fujita himself has had a wild career, having already fought Tenshin Nasukawa twice, Makoto Shinryu, and Fujita was also responsible for a classic soccer kick knockout:

 
This card also has Osmanli Vs Yunusov which is an absolutely insane prospect vs prospect fight.
 
welp i got my bet in on mclaren at -110 and he's now -160 so at least the market agrees with me
 
STAY GOLD said:
Lany Silva vs. Michele Oliveira is a great main event.
Yeah it's a great card overall tbh.

Pavel Andrusca is really good too. Also the fight with the two almost undefeated Russians at 185 should be a good one.
 
