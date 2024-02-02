Movies LONGLEGS - Record Thursday Preview Box Office for NEON

Not sure about the movie but Maika is hot af
 
Mr.Maelstrom said:
I'm loving the recent turn from Cage. Color out of space, Pig, Mandy, Dream Scenario have all been intense, entertaining films where his particular brand of method acting is getting more room to stretch out.

Let him cook
Click to expand...
I was so surprised how great Dream Scenario was..great flic
 
Oz Perkins is a consistently good director, will always check his flicks out.
 
HenryFlower said:
not enough Nicolas
Click to expand...
So, just for context; a friend recommended it after talking about our love of the Cage.

So he just doesn’t have enough screen time, and that brought the movie down because he was the only worthwhile thing in the movie? Without him, it was a fail? Wanting to see if I should watch it tonight or not.
 
ObsoleteSoul said:
So, just for context; a friend recommended it after talking about our love of the Cage.

So he just doesn’t have enough screen time, and that brought the movie down because he was the only worthwhile thing in the movie? Without him, it was a fail? Wanting to see if I should watch it tonight or not.
Click to expand...
Nicolas is a secondary protagonist—the story is more focused on his two sons.

it was decent, but needed more Nicolas to properly satiate my Nicolas appetite
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,666
Messages
55,839,383
Members
174,959
Latest member
Highguard196

Share this page

Back
Top