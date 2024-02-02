Movies LONGLEGS - On Track for $20M-$23M Opening—A Record for NEON

Not sure about the movie but Maika is hot af
 
Oz Perkins is a consistently good director, will always check his flicks out.
 
HenryFlower said:
not enough Nicolas
So, just for context; a friend recommended it after talking about our love of the Cage.

So he just doesn’t have enough screen time, and that brought the movie down because he was the only worthwhile thing in the movie? Without him, it was a fail? Wanting to see if I should watch it tonight or not.
 
ObsoleteSoul said:
Nicolas is a secondary protagonist—the story is more focused on his two sons.

it was decent, but needed more Nicolas to properly satiate my Nicolas appetite
 
