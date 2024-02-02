HenryFlower
I was so surprised how great Dream Scenario was..great flicI'm loving the recent turn from Cage. Color out of space, Pig, Mandy, Dream Scenario have all been intense, entertaining films where his particular brand of method acting is getting more room to stretch out.
Let him cook
Renfield and Willy's Wonderland tooI'm loving the recent turn from Cage. Color out of space, Pig, Mandy, Dream Scenario have all been intense, entertaining films where his particular brand of method acting is getting more room to stretch out.
Let him cook
That was a cool Nic flickI was so surprised how great Dream Scenario was..great flic
those were bad, unfortunatelyRenfield and Willy's Wonderland too
I loved goofy ass Renfield.Renfield and Willy's Wonderland too
So, just for context; a friend recommended it after talking about our love of the Cage.not enough Nicolas
Nicolas is a secondary protagonist—the story is more focused on his two sons.So, just for context; a friend recommended it after talking about our love of the Cage.
So he just doesn’t have enough screen time, and that brought the movie down because he was the only worthwhile thing in the movie? Without him, it was a fail? Wanting to see if I should watch it tonight or not.
Thank you for the explanation, good man.Nicolas is a secondary protagonist—the story is more focused on his two sons.
it was decent, but needed more Nicolas to properly satiate my Nicolas appetite
Cage caged the shit out of them movies thothose were bad, unfortunately