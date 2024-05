Maybe I don't understand (must be men only) but shouldn't Amanda Nunes also be on the list. She held the title for over 5 years.



The favorites are Silva and DJ.



Silva because between 2009 and 2012 his title reign was one of the most entertaining in the past 20 years. Watching most of the Anderson Silva title fights were some of the most fun watches in the UFC.



DJ because he is and continues to be the best UFC Flyweight of all time. DJ is only appreciated by harder core fans usually and I still think his second fight with Cejudo was a bad call by the judges.