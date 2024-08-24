Long Way Home

fingercuffs

fingercuffs

36CFIST
Platinum Member
Joined
Dec 9, 2007
Messages
118,174
Reaction score
51,892
I could not be more excited about this!! Whenever I move the first thing I watch is Long Way Round, it's like a comfort blanket. And having David and Russ back as producers it's like getting the band back together, hopefully Claudio is the cameraman again.
www.apple.com

Apple TV+ announces new season of Emmy-nominated motorbike adventure series

Apple TV+ announced an all-new season of the epic motorcycle adventure series starring and executive produced by Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman
www.apple.com
 
Tone C said:
That's great news!


( I've never watched a single episode)
Click to expand...
You'll get no convincing from me, luffly. They're just really really good. This one scenery wise should be gorgeous.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,903
Messages
56,083,242
Members
175,063
Latest member
Bilal sheref abas

Share this page

Back
Top