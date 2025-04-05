Long term CTE in MMA

Who do you think are the fighters most likely to develop CTE , i would say that in professional MMA the answer is all of them , but some guys must stand out , like Wanderlei , Alistair , Frankie etc.
Plus do you think that a single knockout can cause long term damage , like Jorge vs Askren , Askren was basically knocked out 3 times in 10 seconds in that fight , same as Lewis vs Blades , i am interested in this because of how much we love MMA we regularly focus on the beauty of the KO and not the damage.
 
I think its more so the guys that take beatings and keep going rather than the one shot kos but I could be 100% wrong. Overeem has been knocked out so many times but seems fine but then you got guys like Diego who only have a few ko losses but seems retarded, he might have been that way to start tho so not sure he's a great example, maybe mark hunt then as he was known for taking beatings and he's and he has cte
 
Why are people so worried about CTE in the UFC? In a world where we had Felony fights, KOTS and now BKFC and Powerslap, UFC seems very tame in comparison. Even boxing is more brutal as far as damage to the head is concerned.
 
I think its more so the guys that take beatings and keep going rather than the one shot kos but I could be 100% wrong. Overeem has been knocked out so many times but seems fine but then you got guys like Diego who only have a few ko losses but seems retarded, he might have been that way to start tho so not sure he's a great example, maybe mark hunt then as he was known for taking beatings and he's and he has cte
Overeem is still very young , and Diego was always a nutjob. :D
 
Why are people so worried about CTE in the UFC? In a world where we had Felony fights, KOTS and now BKFC and Powerslap, UFC seems very tame in comparison. Even boxing is more brutal as far as damage to the head is concerned.
I was thinking about all combar sports , but mainly MMA and of course the UFC because that is the thing i love the most.
There have bee studies on boxers that showed that over time over 50% of them will develop some form of CTE.
 
Why are people so worried about CTE in the UFC? In a world where we had Felony fights, KOTS and now BKFC and Powerslap, UFC seems very tame in comparison. Even boxing is more brutal as far as damage to the head is concerned.
This
I was thinking about all combar sports , but mainly MMA and of course the UFC because that is the thing i love the most.
There have bee studies on boxers that showed that over time over 50% of them will develop some form of CTE.
As @World eater said other sports like boxing as you said are more brutal on head injury, in the UFC/MMA you have other options to win fights outside of knocking ppl out or even hitting them in the head or even at all. I'd say cte is one a threat but it would be lower in MMA than like boxing due to the range of offense available vs stand and bang. Powerslap screams cte, that shit is retarded.
 
This

As @World eater said other sports like boxing as you said are more brutal on head injury, in the UFC/MMA you have other options to win fights outside of knocking ppl out or even hitting them in the head or even at all. I'd say cte is one a threat but it would be lower in MMA than like boxing due to the range of offense available vs stand and bang. Powerslap screams cte, that shit is retarded.
Yeah power slap league should be called CTE.
 
Who do you think are the fighters most likely to develop CTE , i would say that in professional MMA the answer is all of them , but some guys must stand out , like Wanderlei , Alistair , Frankie etc.
Plus do you think that a single knockout can cause long term damage , like Jorge vs Askren , Askren was basically knocked out 3 times in 10 seconds in that fight , same as Lewis vs Blades , i am interested in this because of how much we love MMA we regularly focus on the beauty of the KO and not the damage.
Doctors should know the answer, but what i think and this is bro knowledge, getting knocout like askren is damage, but your brain shouts out, getting hit million times and not go down is dissaster for head.
Ofcourse some fighters have both spectrum and training, and lets say they were training boxing when 15,gettin hit when your brain develops also not good
 
FxDSfB2agAAY-fS
 
Why are people so worried about CTE in the UFC? In a world where we had Felony fights, KOTS and now BKFC and Powerslap, UFC seems very tame in comparison. Even boxing is more brutal as far as damage to the head is concerned.
Just because another sport/organization would have more CTE like BKFC doesnt mean that in the UFC fighters that end up having severe CTE isnt something to be worried about as well.
 
Just because another sport/organization would have more CTE like BKFC doesnt mean that in the UFC fighters that end up having severe CTE isnt something to be worried about as well.
And the only reason BKFC would have more brain damage or serious injuries is because they came from the UFC and already have been beaten on and are way past their prime. Organizations like that will accept anyone without caring for the health of the figher. A figher whos most of his damage came from the UFC/Training for UFC fights
 
In the future there's gonna be someone named Christopher Taylor-Edwards who will become a fan favorite. Stadiums will erupt with the cheer of "CTE! CTE!" and CTE will deliver!
 
