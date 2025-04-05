Long term CTE in MMA

Laza cds mma
Who do you think are the fighters most likely to develop CTE , i would say that in professional MMA the answer is all of them , but some guys must stand out , like Wanderlei , Alistair , Frankie etc.
Plus do you think that a single knockout can cause long term damage , like Jorge vs Askren , Askren was basically knocked out 3 times in 10 seconds in that fight , same as Lewis vs Blades , i am interested in this because of how much we love MMA we regularly focus on the beauty of the KO and not the damage.
