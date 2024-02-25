Long Term Couples - TV in the Bedroom?

Thoughts on this? My parents have had a TV in their bedroom for years now. Dad takes up the TV in the living room watching the news and golf, mom sits on her phone or goes into the BR to watch her shows.

Dad for some reason like to tease her about always watching tv in the Bedroom, like she wants to sit in the living room and listen about Golf all day?

Thoughts on having a TV in the bedroom? Keep in mind, they’re both mid 60s.
 
Neither of us have a tv in our room. TV's in the living room, basement, and garage/workshop.

The real question; how many long term couples have separate bedrooms?
 
We have a TV in the bedroom, but only really gets used when I'm traveling for work. We really don't have the TV on much these days unless we deliberately sit down to watch something. We used to have on the news or some channel to just have some background noise going on, but with streaming it doesn't really work into that. With kids and sports/activities me and the wife usually only watch a bit before bed, and we alternate who chooses the show/movie.
 
If I didn't have a TV in the bedroom then I would have to talk to my wife more.

Also, watch porn on a phone or tablet, or 75" TV?

Seems like a no-brainer.
 
We did at our old apartment but now we're in a house we don't.

Got TVs in the living room, office and spare bedroom though.
 
Nope. No tv in my master bedroom ever. Bedroom is to sleep and fuck. I have tvs in the guest room, living room and home office.
 
I don't know about others but I don't and will never have multiple TVs at home. And everyone has a tablet to watch their own thing they can watch on the sofa or bed or backyard.
 
No. People watch way too much TV.

Screen time is bad for REM sleep prior to falling asleep.

Read a book to unwind, have a healthy conversation without distraction with your partner, 3 seconds of sexy time, then off to sleep.
 
What's the modern day bedroom TV equivalent? I imagine it's your laptop or your cell phone. You know,where you surf the web, watch tik Tok videos or YouTube. Some people may even read a book. It's all the same s*** in the end imo

As far as I can remember I've never been the type of a person who can get in bed and instantly fall asleep.
 
I never ever wanted a tv in the bedroom.. just heard so many things on how it’s bad for the sleep.. but it’s the same Dham thing waychint from living room anyways.

But got married and wife always had one and made me get one in the room..
However, I did go into settings to turn off the “red” power light
 
We have it, but use it only for daytime watching. If we want to watch something together at night we use one of our phones.
 
