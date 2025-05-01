Long rest periods between sets = bad?

Fedorgasm
I work from home and today I had a few minutes between meetings so I went and knocked out 2 sets before my meeting started. But then I couldn't do the 3rd set until an hour later.
I was thinking I could possibly do this all day. Just squeeze in a set when I have a spare minute. And over the course of the work day I'd geta nice workout in there.
The only downside is that I know you're supposed to only rest like 60 seconds or whatever between sets, and sometimes I'd be going an hour, maybe several hours, between sets if it's a busy day.
What are the downsides of these long rest periods?
