Long rest periods between sets = bad?

I work from home and today I had a few minutes between meetings so I went and knocked out 2 sets before my meeting started. But then I couldn't do the 3rd set until an hour later.

I was thinking I could possibly do this all day. Just squeeze in a set when I have a spare minute. And over the course of the work day I'd geta nice workout in there.

The only downside is that I know you're supposed to only rest like 60 seconds or whatever between sets, and sometimes I'd be going an hour, maybe several hours, between sets if it's a busy day.

What are the downsides of these long rest periods?
 
One downside is that you're not really doing a proper warm up and cool down so maybe be a bit cautious since you're starting the set(s) cold.
 
It's just greasing the groove or strength practice.

Get Stronger By Greasing the Groove

To become an all-around stronger man, you have to practice strength.
It's great for strength but not for hypertrophy or systemic adaptions. Usually it gets recommended for pullups.

Pavel Tsatsouline talks about it pretty regularly and covers it pretty well in this podcast.
from 40-53 mins.

Personally the main problem I found is I lost the ability to go hard and turn around with shorter rest periods, because I got used to the long recovery. My all out sets or reps were great, but my ability to do repeated sets with minimal recovery also needed to be trained.
 
