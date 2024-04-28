London, Toronto or New York City - Which of these cities is the most multicultural?

Which of these cities is the most multicultural?

  • Total voters
    5
Takes_Two_To_Tango

Takes_Two_To_Tango

Formally known as MXZT
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
32,017
Reaction score
42,146
Inspired by this thread.

forums.sherdog.com

Out of these cities, which 3 are the most multicultural?

Inspired by this thread. https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/which-is-the-greater-city-new-york-city-or-tokyo.4166279/ Amsterdam Auckland Brussels Delhi
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com

These 3 cities were the highest voted in the poll above. Let's see who most people on here think is the most multicultural.

topic-london-gettyimages-760251843-feature.jpg


b20ed704-2bda-4f85-81ac-19cead3b5a2c.jpg


newyork_NationalGeographic_2328428_2x1.jpg
 
I've only been to New York City for a day, but traveled through Little Italy and Chinatown, and it was awesome
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of these acting roles - Which 2 are the most chameleon like performance? (The Finals O/T)
Replies
16
Views
580
StonedLemur
StonedLemur
Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of these acting roles - Which 3 are the most chameleon like performance? (The Finals)
Replies
10
Views
481
Ima5starman
Ima5starman
Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of these acting roles - Which 3 are the most chameleon like performance? (First Semi-Finals)
Replies
8
Views
427
HARRISON_3
HARRISON_3
Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of these acting roles - Which one is the most chameleon like performance? (Finals Double O/T)
Replies
7
Views
464
I Am Legion
I Am Legion
Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of these movie roles - Which 3 are the most chameleon like performances? (Fourth Quarter-Finals)
Replies
9
Views
489
TheNinja
TheNinja

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,198
Messages
55,474,962
Members
174,787
Latest member
Biden's Diaper

Share this page

Back
Top