one could argue it wouldve been better for his career if he stayed at a lower weight class, but he seemed like he wanted to challenge himself and try for greatness. FWIW, he still does hold the record for becoming a 3 division champ in the fastest time.



is he an all time great? in amateur boxing, absolutely. probably one of the best ever. in professional boxing? im not sure. but he is a great fighter and has a legacy he should be proud of. super entertaining style to watch in the ring, never put on a boring fight. he was and has been one of my favorite fighters for years now. its pretty smart for him to retire with all of his faculties intact and in good health.



Cheers to Loma! thanks for all of the fun fights!