Media Lomachenko officially retires

one could argue it wouldve been better for his career if he stayed at a lower weight class, but he seemed like he wanted to challenge himself and try for greatness. FWIW, he still does hold the record for becoming a 3 division champ in the fastest time.

is he an all time great? in amateur boxing, absolutely. probably one of the best ever. in professional boxing? im not sure. but he is a great fighter and has a legacy he should be proud of. super entertaining style to watch in the ring, never put on a boring fight. he was and has been one of my favorite fighters for years now. its pretty smart for him to retire with all of his faculties intact and in good health.

Cheers to Loma! thanks for all of the fun fights!
 
Superzorro said:
Eh, I thought he was good. But I just never saw that he was as good as people said he was. I wish him well in retirement though.
Click to expand...
i think thats valid, but i would argue his style is quite unique. other than Orlando Canizales and Nicco Loche, i cant quite think of any other boxer that moves like Loma. even those 2 examples are kind of reaching.
Usyk sort of does, especially since they are part of the same training team, but since Loma is smaller he was much faster and more varied.
 
He's a first-ballot HOFer but not an ATG in the pros. In the amateurs he was arguably the greatest boxer ever. Had he turned pro years earlier and not climbed the divisions so fast he might've had an even better pro career. Unfortunately he was injury prone. He had to undergo 2 shoulder surgeries, one immediately after the Linares fight & the other right after the Teo fight. That didn't help him any.
 
StopDucking said:
It’s a shame that Tank has ducked him for years and now that he’s not ducking anymore, Loma is retiring. That would have been such a great fight.
Click to expand...
Tank Davis and his team are now trying to push this narrative that Lomachenko is the one who was ducking, when you could find a million interviews from 2016-2019 of Mayweather and Ellerbe saying that he wasn’t ready for that fight.
It’s a shame. I used to argue with Lomachenko fans back then that Tank would knock him out. I believed in Tank more than he believed in himself apparently.

I actually think Mayweather eventually trying to force Tank to fight Lomachenko is what sparked the rift between them.
 
Sticking with retirement announcements is rare... fighters tend to slip into obscurity while compiling losses, countervailing declarations be damned.

Boxing is the one sport where you're retired until your next fight.
 
Superzorro said:
Eh, I thought he was good. But I just never saw that he was as good as people said he was. I wish him well in retirement though.
Click to expand...
He was a great fighter but the insane hyperbole surrounding the guy did him a great disservice, I think.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,124
Messages
57,380,322
Members
175,688
Latest member
classicalthunder

Share this page

Back
Top