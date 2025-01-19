LOL what the hell is this?

joey gerbils
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Jun 25, 2011
- Messages
- 2,121
- Reaction score
- 1,478
Lol thank God they didn't force him inside the cage. Would have looked even sillier. He needs to beat a top 5 guy before another title shot.
Sideshow Bob is such a ridiculous fucking dork...View attachment 1080048
Do you think he actually enjoys dressing like a zesty ronald mcdonald, or does this appeal to some sort of tik tok-tier demographic?
Shut up lolMaybe it's just his preferred style of clothing as all human beings have
Crazy thought I know
No matter how many times the UFC tries to convince people of that... still doesn't make it true.People say he's a superstar apparently