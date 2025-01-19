  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

LOL what the hell is this?

Lol thank God they didn't force him inside the cage. Would have looked even sillier. He needs to beat a top 5 guy before another title shot.
 
The face of a man who will lose the rematch.
Then move up to 145.
Then spend the rest of his career alternating between wins and losses. While making a shit-ton of money.

He won't get the belt again, but he's going to be around for a long time.

Merab broke O'Malley.
 
Nah, its just his whole "celebrity" thing, the guy he lost to won, he isnt fighting for the belt next.
 
He looks scared. I don’t blame him either, Merab just beat a top tier grappler with limitless cardio. No way Sean beats him
 
Maybe it's just his preferred style of clothing as all human beings have

Crazy thought I know
 
Him trying to look serious is making nobody take him seriously.
 
Either nobody told O'Malley USA reached a turning point and moved away from that stuff, or he's in the know and overcompensating
 
