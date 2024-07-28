Lol that was the worst looking champion in a title fight in recent memory

Hard to believe Leon was able to beat Usman the wet blanket twice.
Last time a WW had that bad of a performance was Woodley v Usman.
Was just thinking about that fight comparison.
 
Couldn’t handle the pace and pressure. Leon needs room to work, he wants a clean fight. Belal wouldn’t give it to him and also had him worried about the takedowns. It was Belal executing his plan.
 
Couldn't possibly be that Belal looked amazing or anything. Let's hate on Leon for no reason instead.
 
Leon is one the most unmotivated , lack of energy or emergency to win a fight.

Belal is a pile to we are in the shittiest 170 era
 
Leon looked unmotivated, unprepared, lethargic.

Meanwhile, Belal looked amazing. Belal walked Leon down from start to finish. Belal's striking > Leon's striking and it wasn't even close.
To be fair, Leon looked like this when he won the title from Usman for 4 and a half rounds. I don't think Leon handles adversity well. If he's on the back foot he stays on the back foot.
 
I really don’t like Belal but he fought the perfect fight and smothered Leon. It was a great gameplan and it worked flawlessly. He fought the fight Colby wishes he could have against Leon. Belal is relentless
 
