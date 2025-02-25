  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Lol If the rumor is true Topuria will refuse anything but a title shot, he isnt very smart

He literially has zero leverage now after giving up the belt. I really don't expect UFC to care all that much ifthe rumored demands are true. UFC can just bury him with time while he fades. Divisions will always go on with or without anyone.
 
Yes he's a bum and Holloway and Volk were never our friends and I'm hurt he didn't defend his title like is his social contract to the fans. And we all know better! Get it together Illia!
 
Eh... who needs a pesky Lil thing like leverage when you are about to enter a negotiation that will:

- set the trajectory for the prime years of your career
and your financial future
and determine the overall success of your life's work?
 
probably what the shit is going on behind the scenes Dana was talking about. Islam dont want it, Topuria will only accept it, they are down on Arman after 311. Its probably a whole shit show of putting this together and making the fight.
 
guys this fight is already made and Dana is messing with y'all
 
He's the champ therefore he has the leverage. Why waste time leading up to what he really wants
 
