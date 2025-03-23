  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

LOL at the bonus's. Duncan absolutely robbed of 50K

TCE

TCE

"That's fucking illegal"
Pink Belt
Joined
Sep 17, 2005
Messages
21,014
Reaction score
21,818
Sean Brady, Alexia Thainara, Shauna Bannon, and Kevin Holland all earned $50,000 Performance of the Night bonuses for their spectacular wins at UFC London.

But Duncan who was a massive underdog, dropped Jordan in the first, smashed him for two rounds, then choked him out, gets skipped on a bonus?

Normally, I agree with the bonus's but this shit is fucking outrageous.
 
I mean Thainara was a huge favourite, wow, she just submitted Molly. Yet she wins the bonus.

Duncan was one of the biggest underdogs and won by finish, after smashing him and knocking him down in round 1. Fucking ridiculous.
 
TCE said:
I mean Thainara was a huge favourite, wow, she just submitted Molly. Yet she wins the bonus.
Click to expand...
She was a -205 favourite. The favourite, but not a huge one.
TCE said:
Duncan was one of the biggest underdogs and won by finish, after smashing him and knocking him down in round 1. Fucking ridiculous.
Click to expand...
Yeah it's weird they didn't just give him one too.
 
DAd1_rYXYAEOKkQ.jpg
 
TCE said:
I mean Thainara was a huge favourite, wow, she just submitted Molly. Yet she wins the bonus.

Duncan was one of the biggest underdogs and won by finish, after smashing him and knocking him down in round 1. Fucking ridiculous.
Click to expand...
He begged for the bonus, which is why this is the first time I can remember a fighter who won by decision got a performance bonus.
 
Ares Black said:
If anyone didn't particularly deserve a bonus it was Bannon. She almost got KOd by one of the worst fighters in the UFC and only got the submission because Tomar was so clueless on the ground.
Click to expand...

I agree with this.
 
the bonuses are fine, not sure the lol but they should have just given him a bonus too. They had a record fight night gate of like 4.7 mill and you cant spare another bonus or two.
 
CC27 said:
the bonuses are fine, not sure the lol but they should have just given him a bonus too. They had a record fight night gate of like 4.7 mill and you cant spare another bonus or two.
Click to expand...

I love MMA, but another record fight night gate? Such a shame that hit on the biggest decision card all year. Not one TKO either.
 
TCE said:
Sean Brady, Alexia Thainara, Shauna Bannon, and Kevin Holland all earned $50,000 Performance of the Night bonuses for their spectacular wins at UFC London.

But Duncan who was a massive underdog, dropped Jordan in the first, smashed him for two rounds, then choked him out, gets skipped on a bonus?

Normally, I agree with the bonus's but this shit is fucking outrageous.
Click to expand...

4 bonuses had to go to the 4 finishes.

Kinda ridiculous.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

GibsterMMA
Matches to make after Edwards vs Brady
Replies
9
Views
123
Rorschachxx
Rorschachxx
Jackonfire
  • Sticky
  • Poll Poll
PBP UFC Fight Night 255 - Edwards vs. Brady Official PBP Discussion: Sat 3/22 at 1pm ET
150 151 152
Replies
3K
Views
24K
Arqueto
Arqueto
D
UFC Fight Night 255 Underdog pick of the night
2
Replies
33
Views
420
doozer
D
Jackonfire
Media UFC Fight Night 255 - Edwards vs. Brady Official Weigh-in: Fri, 3/21 at 5 am ET
Replies
17
Views
482
HI SCOTT NEWMAN
HI SCOTT NEWMAN

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,017
Messages
57,067,894
Members
175,526
Latest member
Thunderian

Share this page

Back
Top