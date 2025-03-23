LOL at the bonus's. Duncan absolutely robbed of 50K

TCE
"That's fucking illegal"
Sean Brady, Alexia Thainara, Shauna Bannon, and Kevin Holland all earned $50,000 Performance of the Night bonuses for their spectacular wins at UFC London.
But Duncan who was a massive underdog, dropped Jordan in the first, smashed him for two rounds, then choked him out, gets skipped on a bonus?
Normally, I agree with the bonus's but this shit is fucking outrageous.
