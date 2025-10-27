Listen Fingercuffs, the console wars have been going on since the 90s.
First it was Nintendo VS Sega.
Then it was Nintendo VS Sony.
Then it was a 3-way war between Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft that has been raging since the 2000s.
With the news the Halo remake is being released on the PS5 it's official... We now have peace.
Maybe Trump has something to do with this, maybe not. But in the end its. irrelevant.
No more Microsoft jihadists bombing peaceful Sony fanboys.
We finally have peace.
Some idiot is going to respond to this post as if it's completely serious.
