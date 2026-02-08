  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Lokgdog and Malhadinho: the same mistake in opposite directions

They both commit the same mistake of not accepting their ideal weight class.

Jailton should have remained in LHW. He had a very easy cut and his grappling game suffers dealing with much bigger, heavier opponents. Im absolute sure he would have no problem ragdolling someone like Jiri that is at least 20kg (45lbs) lighter than Kuniev.

While Lokdog insisted on doing a weight loss + cut close to 45lbs. That would be a lot for a LHW, for a Bantam it is pure insanity. He has always looked drunk in his fights, and it is impossible to perform well in the top 10 after Auschwitzing himself, even more so in 5 rounds fights. He has to go up to FW, and he will probably remain of the largest cutters even a class above.
 
Jailton has made a mistake IMO, he never should've gone to HW - LHW has very few grapplers, he could've easily gotten a title shot there but he's doubled down on this so much now that there's probably no going back, physically.
 
Funny thing that as a 109kg HW he would still have an easier time making LHW than Lokdog making BW.
 
The caveat is that at LHW he'd be more of a sitting duck standing once he got to the ranked guys. I mean, he's only gotten exposed by some of the better HWs, and arguably beat Volkov. At LHW he looked dominant but never faced anyone of note (Nasrudinov is shit).
 
Jailton is 240 and ripped.
Cain was 240 and fat.
Fedor, Nog, Crocop, Werdum, Stipe, Mir, even (older)Reem, all ~240 and none anywhere close to Jailton's muscle weight. JDS may be the closest in height and weight.
Aspinall is only a bit heavier, with much, much higher Bodyfat.
How is that small?
 
Jailton gained a lot of weight, he was around 218lbs.
 
