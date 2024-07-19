dude's such a whiny little nonce, as the Brits would say. he's a decent-to-good PBP commentator but most of his MMA opinions are just bitchy rants with more emotion than fact.however in this case Guru is not wrong. the quality of WMMA is basically 10% bangers 90% meh/cringe/dull. its like some of the fighters have been coached specifically to win rounds, not to try to finish. and even then, the overall finish rate is far below men's MMA to begin with.which is why when you have a WMMA fighter who goes for finishes constantly, theyre more entertaining. Ronda, Jess Andrade, Weili, Nunes, Cyborg, Ribas, Tatiana Suarez, etc. even some newer girls like Karine Silva or Denise Gomes try to finish each time.WMMA is not helped by wall-n-stallers or tepid kickboxers. i can name a ton of them, because unfortunately they are the majority. something's gotta happen to WMMA to give it some life again because its not as entertaining as it was even 2-3 years ago.