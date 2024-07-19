Hellowhosthat
Chief Shara Bullet fanboy
@plutonium
- Joined
- May 30, 2019
- Messages
- 55,733
- Reaction score
- 122,633
Alright which one of you is he?
If I'm at a bar I usually go outside for a smoke break during women fights. If I'm at home I usually drop my pants and enjoy a furious masturbation session
It's the opposite for me, but I get it.If I'm at a bar I usually go outside for a smoke break during women fights. If I'm at home I usually drop my pants and enjoy a furious masturbation session
People are allowed to skip WMMA if they want. They are only cheating themselves.
People are allowed to skip WMMA if they want. They are only cheating themselves.