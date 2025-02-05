Logan calls Conor cracked out after meeting him

Trabaho
bleep bloop
@Silver
- Joined
- Jun 22, 2022
- Messages
- 10,310
- Reaction score
- 8,899
Anybody think Conor will ever go to rehab ?
I feel condolences about this. He got a wife and kids.
Seems like he is on stuff every single day
Sort of karma for trying to bully Khabib and having no humbleness when it didn´t work.
Conor was great, now it´s concenrning.
Did Conor get too famous and couldn´t handle it ?
I think you should remain humble and pray to God who will strengthen you.
This one went far