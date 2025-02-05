Logan calls Conor cracked out after meeting him













Anybody think Conor will ever go to rehab ?



I feel condolences about this. He got a wife and kids.



Seems like he is on stuff every single day



Sort of karma for trying to bully Khabib and having no humbleness when it didn´t work.



Conor was great, now it´s concenrning.



Did Conor get too famous and couldn´t handle it ?



I think you should remain humble and pray to God who will strengthen you.



This one went far