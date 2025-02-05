  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Logan calls Conor cracked out after meeting him

Trabaho

Trabaho

bleep bloop
@Silver
Joined
Jun 22, 2022
Messages
10,310
Reaction score
8,899






Anybody think Conor will ever go to rehab ?

I feel condolences about this. He got a wife and kids.

Seems like he is on stuff every single day

Sort of karma for trying to bully Khabib and having no humbleness when it didn´t work.

Conor was great, now it´s concenrning.

Did Conor get too famous and couldn´t handle it ?

I think you should remain humble and pray to God who will strengthen you.

This one went far
 
lol thats actually kind of sad that logan misunderstands conors gimmick that much that instead of feeling honored conor did the shit talk thing to him he took it serious and personal and thought in his head im better. what a weirdo. even if i could mop the floor with conor hes a legend for fighting and for talking shit. let him talk his shit. its part of the show. or go to japan forest.
 
dogsdonutsdragons said:
lol thats actually kind of sad that logan misunderstands conors gimmick that much that instead of feeling honored conor did the shit talk thing to him he took it serious and personal and thought in his head im better. what a weirdo. even if i could mop the floor with conor hes a legend for fighting and for talking shit. let him talk his shit. its part of the show. or go to japan forest.
Click to expand...
Conor being a crackhead isn't a gimmick lmao
 
dogsdonutsdragons said:
lol thats actually kind of sad that logan misunderstands conors gimmick that much that instead of feeling honored conor did the shit talk thing to him he took it serious and personal and thought in his head im better. what a weirdo. even if i could mop the floor with conor hes a legend for fighting and for talking shit. let him talk his shit. its part of the show. or go to japan forest.
Click to expand...
Annoying crackhead that used to be a fighter now goes around publicly shit talking and challenging people and for some reason everyone should play along.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,837
Messages
56,855,822
Members
175,432
Latest member
Kreyszig

Share this page

Back
Top