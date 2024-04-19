blackheart
In a move to strengthen the working class as well as the principle of local governance - Ron DeSantis has signed a bill into law that eliminates local minimum wages across the state of Florida.
This article is a month old. The bills have now been signed into law.
The bill was written by lobbyists for the Florida Chamber of Commerce. @Jack V Savage tell everyone again how money doesn't influence politics. I know that corporate lobbyists directly wrote up legislation to lower wages and cut costs, therefore increasing their profits, and said bill was just signed into law, but tell us how money doesn't influence politics. Say the line.
Manuel Martinez makes about $20 an hour. He works as a security screener in the American Airlines hangar at Miami International Airport. He’s 28, lives alone in an apartment in Hialeah for $1,000 a month and sends what’s left of his paycheck after bills back to his mom in Cuba.
After Florida’s recent legislative session, however, Martinez says he might not be able to afford what little he has even now.
Late last week, the Florida Legislature passed a pair of bills — HB 433 and HB 705 — that will ban local governments from mandating wages above the statewide minimum for subcontracted workers and construction employees.
If Gov. Ron DeSantis signs the bills into law, Martinez and nearly 20,000 workers in just Miami-Dade County could have their pay — currently lifted thanks to local mandates — cut to just $12 per hour.
