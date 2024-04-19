Tens of thousands of South Florida workers stand to have their paychecks slashed under a pair of Florida bills that preempt local governments from setting pay minimums. Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has urged Ron DeSantis to veto the bills.

Manuel Martinez makes about $20 an hour. He works as a security screener in the American Airlines hangar at Miami International Airport. He’s 28, lives alone in an apartment in Hialeah for $1,000 a month and sends what’s left of his paycheck after bills back to his mom in Cuba.



After Florida’s recent legislative session, however, Martinez says he might not be able to afford what little he has even now.



Late last week, the Florida Legislature passed a pair of bills — HB 433 and HB 705 — that will ban local governments from mandating wages above the statewide minimum for subcontracted workers and construction employees.



If Gov. Ron DeSantis signs the bills into law, Martinez and nearly 20,000 workers in just Miami-Dade County could have their pay — currently lifted thanks to local mandates — cut to just $12 per hour.