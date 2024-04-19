Economy Local Governance & Working-Class Champion Lil' Ronda Lowers Minimum Wages in Florida

In a move to strengthen the working class as well as the principle of local governance - Ron DeSantis has signed a bill into law that eliminates local minimum wages across the state of Florida.

This article is a month old. The bills have now been signed into law.

Push for a veto on state bills that could slash pay for workers in South Florida

Tens of thousands of South Florida workers stand to have their paychecks slashed under a pair of Florida bills that preempt local governments from setting pay minimums. Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has urged Ron DeSantis to veto the bills.
Tens of thousands of South Florida workers stand to have their paychecks slashed under a pair of Florida bills that preempt local governments from setting pay minimums. Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has urged Ron DeSantis to veto the bills.
Manuel Martinez makes about $20 an hour. He works as a security screener in the American Airlines hangar at Miami International Airport. He’s 28, lives alone in an apartment in Hialeah for $1,000 a month and sends what’s left of his paycheck after bills back to his mom in Cuba.

After Florida’s recent legislative session, however, Martinez says he might not be able to afford what little he has even now.

Late last week, the Florida Legislature passed a pair of bills — HB 433 and HB 705 — that will ban local governments from mandating wages above the statewide minimum for subcontracted workers and construction employees.

If Gov. Ron DeSantis signs the bills into law, Martinez and nearly 20,000 workers in just Miami-Dade County could have their pay — currently lifted thanks to local mandates — cut to just $12 per hour.
The bill was written by lobbyists for the Florida Chamber of Commerce. @Jack V Savage tell everyone again how money doesn't influence politics. I know that corporate lobbyists directly wrote up legislation to lower wages and cut costs, therefore increasing their profits, and said bill was just signed into law, but tell us how money doesn't influence politics. Say the line.
 
The bill was written by lobbyists for the Florida Chamber of Commerce. @Jack V Savage tell everyone again how money doesn't influence politics. I know that corporate lobbyists directly wrote up legislation to lower wages and cut costs, therefore increasing their profits, and said bill was just signed into law, but tell us how money doesn't influence politics. Say the line.
Is your theory that "corporate lobbyists" turned RDS into a right-winger? Read his 2011 book.
 
Is your theory that "corporate lobbyists" turned RDS into a right-winger? Read his 2011 book.
Your question would make sense if being a corporatist was exclusive to Republicans, which it isn't.
 
Your question would make sense if being a corporatist was exclusive to Republicans, which it isn't.
I think "corporatist" in the sense that you're using it is not a coherent idea. But rightist ideas are exclusive to rightists on the particular issues under discussion (and the GOP is the rightist party in American politics).

Anyway, I think the theory that RDS supports rightist legislation because he has rightist beliefs is more parsimonious and explains more than the theory that he supports rightist legislation despite not agreeing with it because he needs money for his re-election campaign (especially since he's term limited).
 
I think "corporatist" in the sense that you're using it is not a coherent idea. But rightist ideas are exclusive to rightists on the particular issues under discussion (and the GOP is the rightist party in American politics).

Anyway, I think the theory that RDS supports rightist legislation because he has rightist beliefs is more parsimonious and explains more than the theory that he supports rightist legislation despite not agreeing with it because he needs money for his re-election campaign (especially since he's term limited).
If this is just the natural conclusion of a rightie being in power then why did lobbyists need to write and then lobby for this legislation? Why did they need to be involved at all?

Relative to other advanced nations - the US has a far-right and center-right party. It's okay if you support moderate-right policies just don't pretend they're actually left.

Btw a quick aside - I noticed the other day you liking a post calling Obamacare, Romneycare 2.0. A lifetime ago, I very specifically remember having a disagreement with you about that characterization. I said the ACA was a right-wing market-based healthcare plan that was virtually the same as Romney's plan. You disagreed completely. The most major legislative "achievement" of the democratic party in the last 20 years was a right wing healthcare plan. But you're about to tell me how dems aren't a center-right party 🙄
 
Damn chuddos what happened? Crickets in here eh? No comments about a popular republican governor signing legislation to override local laws and directly lower wages for tens of thousands of Floridians? Aren't you guys the party of the working class, local governance and small government?
 
If this is just the natural conclusion of a rightie being in power then why did lobbyists need to write and then lobby for this legislation? Why did they need to be involved at all?

Relative to other advanced nations - the US has a far-right and center-right party. It's okay if you support moderate-right policies just don't pretend they're actually left.

Btw a quick aside - I noticed the other day you liking a post calling Obamacare, Romneycare 2.0. A lifetime ago, I very specifically remember having a disagreement with you about that characterization. I said the ACA was a right-wing market-based healthcare plan that was virtually the same as Romney's plan. You disagreed completely. The most major legislative "achievement" of the democratic party in the last 20 years was a right wing healthcare plan. But you're about to tell me how dems aren't a center-right party 🙄
