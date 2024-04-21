LMAO WAT? This is why boxing is a joke

KAZSoliloquy said: fight could have gone either way. it was also a fucking awful fight to watch lol getting this passionate about two terrible performances in a fight that means nothing is crazy Click to expand...

IDGAF about either fighter and the fight was definitely mediocre. It still doesn't change the fact Mccomb won 8 rounds to anyone with a brain. how can you say it could have gone either way? Barboza didn't land anything. with this type of metric Mccomb should have just been told you lose unless you knock him out.