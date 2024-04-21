LMAO WAT? This is why boxing is a joke

even on the biggest stages of boxing there’s blatant corruption and it’s like nothing can be done about. no wonder boxing fell off so hard
 
b34stmode said:
My exact reaction when I heard "AND STILL UNDEFEATED"
fight could have gone either way. it was also a fucking awful fight to watch lol getting this passionate about two terrible performances in a fight that means nothing is crazy
 
KAZSoliloquy said:
IDGAF about either fighter and the fight was definitely mediocre. It still doesn't change the fact Mccomb won 8 rounds to anyone with a brain. how can you say it could have gone either way? Barboza didn't land anything. with this type of metric Mccomb should have just been told you lose unless you knock him out.
 
b34stmode said:
barboza had really solid success at times going to the body and the shots he did land to the head affected mccomb far more than the other way around. body language matters a lot and while barboza didn't land much, the punches he did land appeared more effective.
 
Strong contender for biggest robbery of 2024 for sure.

Had a strong sense that mccomb was going to get robbed as he clearly came in as "an opponent"

he was not supposed to win
 
Told my mate at the end that McComb was going to get robbed.

If Dazn was smart they'd start to position themselves as the ufc of boxing.
 
Hopefully the Garcia fight won you back … great night for boxing
 
