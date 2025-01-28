Lmao, just heard Dana say 'boxing calls out our guys, bc that's where the money is'

Is he for real? What planet is he from.Even if the boxing numbers are maybe exaggerated a bit... and who knows, but, Fury / Usyk got what... $30-40+ Million each? I'm being conservative as apparently the purse between them was '$190 million', which is fucking insane.And then we have, Islam... current LW champion...I know he gets PPV, but, cmon, what did that really do? Let's say max a coupla milly?, A mill?. Who knows.But, yeah. Dana is crazy.