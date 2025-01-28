  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Lmao, just heard Dana say 'boxing calls out our guys, bc that's where the money is'

Is he for real? What planet is he from.

Even if the boxing numbers are maybe exaggerated a bit... and who knows, but, Fury / Usyk got what... $30-40+ Million each? I'm being conservative as apparently the purse between them was '$190 million', which is fucking insane.

And then we have, Islam... current LW champion...

1738050185010.png

I know he gets PPV, but, cmon, what did that really do? Let's say max a coupla milly?, A mill?. Who knows.

But, yeah. Dana is crazy.
 
he is right, the UFC just keeps most of the money
 
Wonderful, just what we need, another fighter pay based thread.
 
