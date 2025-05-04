Lmao ESPN made sure to burry Bo Nickel ASAP

Sms_productions713
It can’t rain all the time
“Say hello to a real contender”
That man just got Billy Gunn’d
RDR is great, but Bo folded like he’s never been hit to the body before.RDR's only losses are to a guy who was double champ at 205 and HW
I have Daniel Penny via 1st round sub. Bo needs to work on hand fighting and hiding the chinBo Nickal more like Bo Penny
And potential 2 weight class champion. Definitely needs a step up in competition at this point.Daniel Penny is undefeated
That knee folds just about anyone. Bo's striking game is pedestrian but there's no shame in having your body give out to a shot like that.RDR is great, but Bo folded like he’s never been hit to the body before.
Nickal wasn't even competitive. He's a world class wrestler and got mounted by a striker. There's absolutely NOTHING positive Nickal can take from this loss. Other than that, you're probably right.
It was a good shot I agree, but he was folding even before that. The moment things weren’t going his way, he folded. Not a good look no matter which way you see it.That knee folds just about anyone. Bo's striking game is pedestrian but there's no shame in having your body give out to a shot like that.
I will say this, I seen enough people on here saying he was a bigger test than people think to where I thought it was dead even, if not more to RDR. I think sherdog did pretty good on this one not taking the hype machine bait.RDR's only losses are to a guy who was double champ at 205 and HW
Classic commentary from some sherdog loser. Feel free to visit his gym and teach him a few tricks.
Yeah folks, don't let your hate for Bo overshadow RDR's accomplishment. He didn't lose to a scrub.RDR's only losses are to a guy who was double champ at 205 and HW
