Lmao ESPN made sure to burry Bo Nickel ASAP

Croaker said:
RDR's only losses are to a guy who was double champ at 205 and HW

Not really an embarrassing loss like you retards pretend it is
Nickal wasn't even competitive. He's a world class wrestler and got mounted by a striker. There's absolutely NOTHING positive Nickal can take from this loss. Other than that, you're probably right.
 
SamuraiBro said:
RDR is great, but Bo folded like he’s never been hit to the body before.
That knee folds just about anyone. Bo's striking game is pedestrian but there's no shame in having your body give out to a shot like that.
 
Fergelmince said:
Nickal wasn't even competitive. He's a world class wrestler and got mounted by a striker. There's absolutely NOTHING positive Nickal can take from this loss. Other than that, you're probably right.
Classic commentary from some sherdog loser. Feel free to visit his gym and teach him a few tricks.
 
contrail said:
That knee folds just about anyone. Bo's striking game is pedestrian but there's no shame in having your body give out to a shot like that.
It was a good shot I agree, but he was folding even before that. The moment things weren’t going his way, he folded. Not a good look no matter which way you see it.
 
Croaker said:
RDR's only losses are to a guy who was double champ at 205 and HW

Not really an embarrassing loss like you retards pretend it is
I will say this, I seen enough people on here saying he was a bigger test than people think to where I thought it was dead even, if not more to RDR. I think sherdog did pretty good on this one not taking the hype machine bait.

I think it’s more of you seeing what the repercussions are of fighters being hyped up to be invincible. This is the natural reaction to when it fails, but how long can you have success before the inevitable happens. Happens to every fighter built up this way and always has
 
If Bo is genuinely all in on mma, this could be the best thing for him.
Your 0 is gone, no need to waste any more time concerned about it. A tko from a body shot is way less of a mindfuck than getting floored face first or knocked out cold is.
You can more easily identify what went wrong, why it went wrong and pretty much right when it started trending in that direction.

But that will depend entirely on him and his team going forward
 
Bo 5 cent worst fighter of all time cause he just lost. We know how this goes. Yeah it looked bad, but taller guys with good knees can inflict more damage than it seems.
 
CerebralKnievel said:
Classic commentary from some sherdog loser. Feel free to visit his gym and teach him a few tricks.
Oh, look who's brokering fights for the UFC roster. Tough guy inc.

fnwSh4k.png
 
Overrated UFC fighter crushed by a ONE championship can.
 
Croaker said:
RDR's only losses are to a guy who was double champ at 205 and HW

Not really an embarrassing loss like you retards pretend it is
Yeah folks, don't let your hate for Bo overshadow RDR's accomplishment. He didn't lose to a scrub.
 
