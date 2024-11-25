LMAO Ariel is currently getting hacked live on his show🤣

giphy.gif
 
chinarice said:
I find great humor in the idea of implementing 2FA for "Security" while having non-existent password complexity requirements.

HEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEERRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRPPPPPPPPPPPPPP
I don't understand any of it, at all lol. I am the most tech inept person you'll ever meet. That stuff stresses me right the fuck out.

But I know a good joke opportunity when I see one :)
 
HHJ said:
Lemur should have embraced the 24A.


Sir.
Dang what happened there? I didn't log in with the 2fa thingy either but how do you end up getting banned? Did he suicide the account?
 
news of the news, we do reports on reporters,
get ariel an interview on sherdog
<EdgyBrah>
 
Blanqa Blanqua said:
speaking of, i just spent 3 weeks unable to log in because I neglected to pay attention to the 2-step verification and didn't pick up any of the backup codes.
 
