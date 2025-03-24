  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Livingstone Bramble RIP

www.boxingscene.com

Livingstone (Ras-I Ajuah) Bramble dies at age 64

Ras-I Ajuah Bramble, better known as Livingstone Bramble and one of the most underrated lightweights of the talent-laden 1980s, died Saturday at age 64.
www.boxingscene.com

One of those fighters who was very, very good for only a few fights. Declined after being kayoed viciously by one of the all time great punchers, Edwin Rosario, and never did much after that. But at his best, he looked like one of the best in the world at the time.
 
