Livingstone Bramble RIP

mozfonky
We oughta be fightin' a bottle of Geritol.
@Gold
- Joined
- Mar 25, 2003
- Messages
- 24,736
- Reaction score
- 9,673
Livingstone (Ras-I Ajuah) Bramble dies at age 64
Ras-I Ajuah Bramble, better known as Livingstone Bramble and one of the most underrated lightweights of the talent-laden 1980s, died Saturday at age 64.
www.boxingscene.com
One of those fighters who was very, very good for only a few fights. Declined after being kayoed viciously by one of the all time great punchers, Edwin Rosario, and never did much after that. But at his best, he looked like one of the best in the world at the time.
Last edited: