Social Living in a post-truth world

I've never used TikTok but I can guarantee that 99% of it is manufactured. Not to mention that day to day I've never seen any of these scenarios at the gym, in retail etc. It's ironic that reality is being manufactured in digital worlds for a lot of people yet they can't distinguish this fantasy from the reality they walk around in.
I guess you can say we have always been in a post-truth world, Magnus and Caesar had propaganda campaigns. Fuck, we burned old ladies alive because some dusty book mentions witches somewhere but the scale at which truth doesn't matter anymore and our debates aren't waged on truths but only on catchy one liners and shouting has been a huge shift in society, so much so that it got it's own concept.
I don't think you can deny this shift.
 
That's why I come to Sherdog, one of the few places that seems like it hasn't fallen to this BS. Where we're all still 6'6, shredded, BBJ blackbelts making six figures minimum and banging 10's all day, immune to the lies of the common folk
 
Instead of coming across as a bitter, angry, dim-witted internet troll, why dont you let your points of disagreement be known without personal insult? Let's be productive.
 
payton said:
You must be new to the internet
 
