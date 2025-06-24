Liver King vs Joe Rogan

Spounman
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
Dec 26, 2017
- Messages
- 18,596
- Reaction score
- 28,583
https://www.mensfitness.com/news/liver-king-joe-rogan-fight
The Liver King just challenged Joe Rogan to a fight.
Brian Johnson—better known online as the Liver King—went quiet after his steroid scandal, but he’s been ramping up his social media presence again since Untold: The Liver King premiered on Netflix.
Now, his latest posts are raising eyebrows. In a string of videos, he repeatedly mentions picking a fight with Rogan.
In the most recent, he’s wearing a long wolf-head hat and holding what look like gold-plated guns.
