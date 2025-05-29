Crime LIVE: 'mRNA COVID vaccines caused 74% deaths…': Dr McCullough's chilling revelation at Senate hearing

Hubris is a killer...
 
Perfectly safe. And effective!
 
People were forced to take these things against their will. There should be criminal prosecutions over this, death penalty cases.
 
People were forced to take these things against their will. There should be criminal prosecutions over this, death penalty cases.
Who was Forced against their will to get a vaccine?
 
How many people in the pool that "proves" this got COVID despite the vaccine? And where is this data published/reviewed?

The reason I ask is most studies I've seen that show the associated side effects tend to also say they are not as prevalent as when you get COVID itself.
 
Nah, there were a higher percent of deaths among unvaccinated by quite a significant margin.
 
