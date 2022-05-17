News Live Congressional UFO Hearings

The Fermi Paradox, to me, is proof that we are alone in the Universe. If there are over 10 billion planets in our galaxy alone that are capable of evolving and sustaining intelligent life, then where are they ? There are millions of planets in our galaxy that are OLDER than our Sun - yet there is no communication from any being that has evolved to at least our point on there. Life on Earth is a freak anomaly that will never happen again.
 
Maybe they took one look at the posting in the war room and decided not to make contact and hide from us instead.
 
Distances.
Dark forest theory.
Great filter theory.
Different evolutionary track.

We only just got a blury photo of the black hole at the centre of our galaxy...

We've been over this before and this isn't about that.
 
Some interesting things came from it just from my dumb understanding of political talk

There's a number of things they can't explain that they have data on. One is the nemitz video/tic tack...but hey mike West is smarter than the government and there systems.

Some they can confirm are secret ops.

The cases they have now number in the 400s but alot are historical narrative driven. But shows reporting is now happening.

They showed a video they can't explain. They explained the two triangle videos that leaked but not the drone swarm seen with them.

Alot of the confidential stuff sounds like it's in relation to the systems America has to track things which is understandable as to why its classified.

Black vault will have a stream and pod out later today on it if your interested in someone who will analyse and try to pick apart things and not just go "ufos!"

Interesting to note how often it was suggested that there is a threat
 
Because once a species gets to a certain level they destroy themselves.

Humans are almost there. We've caused several different ways to end humanity. The only question is which one will happen first

1. Nuclear war
2. Biological warfare
3. Virus
4. Superbug bacteria that's immune to antibiotics
5. Artificial intelligence
6. Climate change/pollution
 
You're assuming they would show themselves as a matter of course. One of the explanations for the Fermi Paradox is that the aliens are already around and have full control of the airspace around earth, but they're choosing to not interfere except in species-ending scenarios, and simply observe the development of the people here.

Take it with a grain of salt but there were some whistleblowers in government who claimed that some species of aliens made contact with the US and the Soviets, at least, but the governments simply wanted to extract technology from them, kept that tech secret and the public never had the opportunity to benefit from it, and in the end nothing constructive came out of it. The aliens backed off at that point. Humans are literally too dumb and selfish to make constructive use of contact.
 
You're assuming they would show themselves as a matter of course. One of the explanations for the Fermi Paradox is that the aliens are already around and have full control of the airspace around earth, but they're choosing to not interfere except in species-ending scenarios, and simply observe the development of the people here.

Take it with a grain of salt but there were some whistleblowers in government who claimed that some species of aliens made contact with the US and the Soviets, at least, but the governments simply wanted to extract technology from them, kept that tech secret and the public never had the opportunity to benefit from it, and in the end nothing constructive came out of it. The aliens backed off at that point. Humans are literally too dumb and selfish to make constructive use of contact.
The odds that not one of over 10 billion possible civilizations not showing themselves to us, even by accident, is impossible. They don't exist. We're it.
 
Picture a triangle. At the top are the richest and most powerful and those who work in support of their agendas.

Their reach is far, it extends into government and affects your everyday life. They are human beings with the same flaws as the lowest among us.

At the base of the pyramid are you and I. Common folk who eventually find out about a spy plane decades after it was developed. People who have little clue about the world around them.

We live in a world where we're told that we must get off of fossil fuel. Meanwhile, the CEO of BP's salary increased to 5.86 million this year. We talk of peace, of growing NATO alliances, of condemning Russia. Meanwhile the top executives at BAE are getting 3-5 Million USD.

If there is a technology that makes fossil fuel and the military industrial complex obsolete do you think it would be acknowledged and shared with all for the betterment of mankind?

We're dependent on fossil fuels and we die in war. - It's 2022 and this statement is as true today as it was over 100 years ago.
 
The odds that not one of over 10 billion possible civilizations not showing themselves to us, even by accident, is impossible. They don't exist. We're it.
we cant tune in to those potential habitable planets all at once tho. Theres a lot of variables to factor in, time and distance for starters, when were they broadcasting? How long ago? Has enough time elapsed for the signal to get here? Did we have the capabilities to listen when it arrived? We will find it. Keep in mind that not all life will be intelligent.


I have to disagree with you here, even though I obviously cant prove you wrong lol
 
I don't really see the Fermi paradox as that damning towards life on other planets. The universe is ridiculously large and we've barely looked outside our own place.

The universe could be loaded with life and we haven't looked anywhere near close enough to detect it. There could be a full fledged space faring civilization in the next solar system over and we would have zero idea. We don't have that type of resolution with our technology to say there is nothing living in the visible cosmos.

Plus we are clearly not settled on the idea that we may be getting regular visits by something extraterrestrial.
 
I don't really see the Fermi paradox as that damning towards life on other planets. The universe is ridiculously large and we've barely looked outside our own place.
Within our galaxy alone, there are estimated to be over 7 billion suns and planets that existed BEFORE our Sun came along. There has been more than enough time for life at our sentient level to have evolved.
 
The Fermi Paradox, to me, is proof that we are alone in the Universe. If there are over 10 billion planets in our galaxy alone that are capable of evolving and sustaining intelligent life, then where are they ? There are millions of planets in our galaxy that are OLDER than our Sun - yet there is no communication from any being that has evolved to at least our point on there. Life on Earth is a freak anomaly that will never happen again.
Only a foolish civilization reveals their position in the jungle.
 
Only a foolish civilization reveals their position in the jungle.
If there's over 10 billion Earth like planets in our galaxy alone, it is impossilbe that not even one has accidentally revealed themselves. The odds and evidence support life on Earth being a one and done thing. We will never happen again.
 
Eh, we aren't that special but I'd be more inclined to believe there is life in other dimensions outside of ours and perhaps they are more akin to us than we can imagine?
 
