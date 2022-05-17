I hope this is okay to post.
The Fermi Paradox, to me, is proof that we are alone in the Universe. If there are over 10 million planets in our galaxy alone that are capable of evolving and sustaining intelligent life, then where are they ? There are millions of planets in our galaxy that are OLDER than our Sun - yet there is no communication from any being that has evolved to at least our point on there. Life on Earth is a freak anomaly that will never happen again.
The Fermi Paradox, to me, is proof that we are alone in the Universe. If there are over 10 million planets in our galaxy alone that are capable of evolving and sustaining intelligent life, then where are they ? There are millions of planets in our galaxy that are OLDER than our Sun - yet there is no communication from any being that has evolved to at least our point on there. Life on Earth is a freak anomaly that will never happen again.
Because once a species gets to a certain level they destroy themselves.The Fermi Paradox, to me, is proof that we are alone in the Universe. If there are over 10 million planets in our galaxy alone that are capable of evolving and sustaining intelligent life, then where are they ? There are millions of planets in our galaxy that are OLDER than our Sun - yet there is no communication from any being that has evolved to at least our point on there. Life on Earth is a freak anomaly that will never happen again.
The Fermi Paradox, to me, is proof that we are alone in the Universe. If there are over 10 million planets in our galaxy alone that are capable of evolving and sustaining intelligent life, then where are they ? There are millions of planets in our galaxy that are OLDER than our Sun - yet there is no communication from any being that has evolved to at least our point on there. Life on Earth is a freak anomaly that will never happen again.
You're assuming they would show themselves as a matter of course. One of the explanations for the Fermi Paradox is that the aliens are already around and have full control of the airspace around earth, but they're choosing to not interfere except in species-ending scenarios, and simply observe the development of the people here.
Take it with a grain of salt but there were some whistleblowers in government who claimed that some species of aliens made contact with the US and the Soviets, at least, but the governments simply wanted to extract technology from them, kept that tech secret and the public never had the opportunity to benefit from it, and in the end nothing constructive came out of it. The aliens backed off at that point. Humans are literally too dumb and selfish to make constructive use of contact.
I hope this is okay to post.
The odds that not one of over 10 billion possible civilizations not showing themselves to us, even by accident, is impossible. They don't exist. We're it.
The Fermi Paradox, to me, is proof that we are alone in the Universe. If there are over 10 billion planets in our galaxy alone that are capable of evolving and sustaining intelligent life, then where are they ? There are millions of planets in our galaxy that are OLDER than our Sun - yet there is no communication from any being that has evolved to at least our point on there. Life on Earth is a freak anomaly that will never happen again.
I don't really see the Fermi paradox as that damning towards life on other planets. The universe is ridiculously large and we've barely looked outside our own place.
Only a foolish civilization reveals their position in the jungle.The Fermi Paradox, to me, is proof that we are alone in the Universe. If there are over 10 billion planets in our galaxy alone that are capable of evolving and sustaining intelligent life, then where are they ? There are millions of planets in our galaxy that are OLDER than our Sun - yet there is no communication from any being that has evolved to at least our point on there. Life on Earth is a freak anomaly that will never happen again.
Only a foolish civilization reveals their position in the jungle.
Eh, we aren't that special but I'd be more inclined to believe there is life in other dimensions outside of ours and perhaps they are more akin to us than we can imagine?The Fermi Paradox, to me, is proof that we are alone in the Universe. If there are over 10 billion planets in our galaxy alone that are capable of evolving and sustaining intelligent life, then where are they ? There are millions of planets in our galaxy that are OLDER than our Sun - yet there is no communication from any being that has evolved to at least our point on there. Life on Earth is a freak anomaly that will never happen again.