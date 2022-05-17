Picture a triangle. At the top are the richest and most powerful and those who work in support of their agendas.



Their reach is far, it extends into government and affects your everyday life. They are human beings with the same flaws as the lowest among us.



At the base of the pyramid are you and I. Common folk who eventually find out about a spy plane decades after it was developed. People who have little clue about the world around them.



We live in a world where we're told that we must get off of fossil fuel. Meanwhile, the CEO of BP's salary increased to 5.86 million this year. We talk of peace, of growing NATO alliances, of condemning Russia. Meanwhile the top executives at BAE are getting 3-5 Million USD.



If there is a technology that makes fossil fuel and the military industrial complex obsolete do you think it would be acknowledged and shared with all for the betterment of mankind?



We're dependent on fossil fuels and we die in war. - It's 2022 and this statement is as true today as it was over 100 years ago.