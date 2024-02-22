Liu Ce: Potentially the Chinese Pereira?

Liu Ce

is a Chinese kickboxer who is the latest K-1 openweight tournament winner. Like Pereira, he's a lanky 6'5 and seems to be putting the fear of God into kickboxing heavyweights with his calf kicks.



Currently he is on an eight fight winstreak, all knockouts, with half of them by calf kick.

He also has a nasty left hand:

Liu Ce has expressed his interest in fighting in MMA and is currently 2-0 as an MMA heavyweight. He's also very young for a heavyweight (27) and it seems that he has time to work on his ground game if he wants to succeed at MMA.