kenetics
Gold Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Dec 16, 2011
- Messages
- 24,445
- Reaction score
- 11,756
Great game ! If you like horror/suspense games you can't go wrong . I like part one a little more but by not that much.
The develope team has already made it's money back passing 3million copies or downloads on release day.
Cant wait for part three if they make one.
