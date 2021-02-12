No Spoilers Little nightmares 2

Great game ! If you like horror/suspense games you can't go wrong . I like part one a little more but by not that much.

The develope team has already made it's money back passing 3million copies or downloads on release day.

Cant wait for part three if they make one.
 
Great level design, a bit too short on content though. For a game that doesn't have to worry about multiplayer competitive modes, AAA cutscenes, sandbox map loading, npc dialogue, branching choices, diverse weapon physics, etc they didn't even make their side scroller Limbo length
 
Part 1 and 2 are better than limbo. Limbo design was nowhere near little nightmares.

It was $30 bucks lol.
 
I didn't say Limbo was designed better, I credited design on Nightmares right at the start

I'm saying it's a longer game, and Limbo was made by indie devs on a smaller budget than nightmares which is financed by Bandai Namco -- a publisher we wouldn't classify as indie
 
I thought Little Nightmares was longer than Limbo. I did play the "complete edition" or whatever it's called so maybe the base game was shorter. Great games. I'll have to download Little Nightmares 2 this week.
 
Didn’t even know it was out. Will check it out
 
Part III is in the pipeline my dude!

These games are sooooo good!
 
